Texas State

PHOTOS: Texans rally against governor order investigating parents of trans youth

By Bob Daemmrich
Austonia
Austonia
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several hundred Texans from near and far gathered at the front of the Texas Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the governor's latest directive to state health agencies to investigate gender-affirming care to transgender youth...

austonia.com

