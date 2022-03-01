PHOTOS: Texans rally against governor order investigating parents of trans youth

Leana Mann started working for the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) in May 2011, the same month she got her accounting degree from Texas State University. Effective Jan. 14 Mann was quietly promoted to become the new deputy chief appraiser earning $195,083. That’s a pay increase of $44,279 from her previous salary of $150,804 as deputy chief of operations. Mann is a licensed Property Tax Appraiser.The deputy chief’s position has been vacant since Lonnie Wayne Hendry Jr. resigned in July 2019, just as the Bulldog’s investigation of his actions was nearing completion. The Bulldog’s investigation exposed Hendry’s apparent conflict of interest created by having two of his subordinates in the district’s commercial appraisal division working as sales agents in the real estate brokerage he owns, Team Hendry Realty LLC.Read the full story at The Austin Bulldog.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO