ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Samuel L. Jackson: ‘I Should’ve Won’ an Oscar, but Oscars Don’t Get ‘Asses in Seats’ Like I Do

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Samuel L. Jackson has a message for the Academy and it has nothing to do with the current drama surrounding the reformatted 94th Academy Awards telecast. Instead, Jackson wants Oscar voters to know that he should have an Academy Award under his belt at this point in his career. Although Jackson is being recognized with an Honorary Oscar this year, he’s only ever received one Oscar nomination: best supporting actor in 1995 for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.”

“I should have won that one,” Jackson recently told The Times about his “Pulp Fiction” Oscar nomination. Jackson was nominated that year against Martin Landau (“Ed Wood”), Chazz Palminteri (“Bullets Over Broadway”), Paul Scofield (“Quiz Show”) and Gary Sinise (“Forrest Gump”). Landau was awarded the Oscar. Jackson said he missed out on another Oscar for “Jungle Fever,” for which he wasn’t even nominated. Two cast members from “Bugsy” broke into the race that year to Jackson’s disbelief.

“My wife and I went to see ‘Bugsy,’” Jackson said. “Damn! They got nominated and I didn’t? I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable shit on screen. Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in ‘Training Day.’ All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like ‘Malcolm X?’ No — we’ll give it to this motherfucker. So maybe I should have won one. But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting asses in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that.”

Jackson noted that the Oscars should shine a greater spotlight on the films that get “asses in seats.” The Academy tried and failed to introduce a category for most popular film in 2018, but Jackson is in full support of the idea. The actor suggested that any year’s highest-grossing movie should be awarded an Oscar.

“They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie. Because that’s what the business is about,” Jackson said, adding the Oscars “should” award “Spider-Man: No Way Home” this year for grossing $1.8 billion and counting worldwide. “It did what movies did forever — it got people to a big dark room.”

“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes. If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad. There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I’m the guy who says shit that’s on a T-shirt.”

Jackson will receive his Honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards on March 25, two days before the Oscars telecast.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton With ‘I Will Always Love You’ Performance at ACM Awards

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to country legend Dolly Parton at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards with a touching performance of “I Will Always Love You.” Hosted by Parton and taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the ACM Awards are streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in a two-hour format with limited commercials. After Clarkson’s performance, Parton said, “I know that Whitney is smiling down tonight” and that she was backstage “trying not to cry my eyelashes off and slinging snot in every direction.” The last time Parton hosted the ACM Awards...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sundance Prize Winner Simon Lereng Wilmont on War’s Toll on Ukrainian Children

Click here to read the full article. In the days before Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Danish filmmaker Simon Lereng Wilmont – the director of two critically acclaimed documentaries shot in the Eastern European nation – began to field messages reporting of increased hostilities in the restive eastern part of the country. The director’s feature directorial debut, “The Distant Barking of Dogs,” was filmed in the hamlet of Hnutove, a stone’s throw from the frontline of Donbass, where war has been simmering for the better part of a decade. As fighting there intensified ahead of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Lereng...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Range Media Partners Names Heather Kadin President of Scripted TV

Click here to read the full article. Producer Heather Kadin has joined Range Media Partners as president of scripted television. Kadin, most recently teamed with Alex Kurtzman in overseeing the “Star Trek” TV universe for Paramount, will oversee all of Range’s scripted development and production. She’ll serve as an executive producer on Range projects, help create new series and build brands through scripted content. “I am beyond thrilled,” Kadin said. “After many years of producing mostly genre television, I had a strong desire to be more entrepreneurial and work with a wider array of talent. Range is exactly what I was looking...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Hollywood Reporter

Samuel L. Jackson Voices Support for Popular-Film Oscar Category, Says ‘Spider-Man’ Deserves to Win

Samuel L. Jackson is staunchly in favor of the Oscars introducing a category celebrating popular films amid debate surrounding the Academy’s plan to honor Twitter users’ favorite 2021 film. During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Jackson, who is known for playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said he believes the Oscars should honor mainstream blockbusters in addition to the prestige, lesser-seen titles that have tended to dominate voting in recent years.More from The Hollywood ReporterNia Long, Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson to Be Honored at Black Women in Hollywood AwardsLady Gaga to Join Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, David...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Honest About Losing The Oscar For Pulp Fiction, But Says He’s Done Another Thing In Hollywood Well

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today. He’s been part of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and numerous other high profile movies over the last couple decades. At this point the only accolade he hasn’t earned is the Academy Award. He was nominated once, for Pulp Fiction, his breakout role. And while the actor feels he probably should have taken the statue home, he’s ok with just being part of wildly successful movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Wood
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Paul Scofield
Person
Chazz Palminteri
Person
Gary Sinise
Person
Martin Landau
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Laredo Morning Times

Please Don’t Call Them ‘Tech’ Oscars

Public service announcement to journalists: When discussing Oscars in the next few weeks, please don’t refer to “the technical categories.”. Reminder to Academy/ABC decision-makers: You’ve always stated that all Oscar categories are equal, but the Feb. 22 move was a reminder that some categories are more equal than others.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

ACMs Give Morgan Wallen His First Major Country Award Since N-Word Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Morgan Wallen took home album of the year at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” marking his first major country music award since his 2021 N-word scandal. In his speech, Wallen said, “When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out, I was a father. And that’s become more important to me than anything else.” He also thanked his fans and those who have shown him “grace.” Wallen continued: “To my son, this album would signify that his daddy was a fighter...
MUSIC
Variety

Charlie Cox Debates if Lighter, PG-13 Daredevil Will Work in MCU: ‘It Has to Be More Mature’

Click here to read the full article. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Charlie Cox’s “Daredevil” series. Not only are all three seasons of the dark comic-book show coming to Disney Plus this month after leaving Netflix, but Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil finally popped up in a Marvel movie with his brief appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The door is clearly open for Cox to continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that could mean lightening up his Daredevil. Cox’s series has an R-rated edge to it with its brutal violence and mature content. Can his Daredevil...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney’s ‘Newsies’ Set for U.K. Theater Debut

Click here to read the full article. Read all about it – “Newsies” is coming to the U.K. The hit musical from Disney legend Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast”) and Jack Feldman (“A Goofy Movie”), with a book by Harvey Fierstein (“Mulan”), is set to make its U.K. debut in Nov. 2022 at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theater. Based on a true story, “Newsies” tells the tale of a group of teenage newspaper sellers (called “newsies”) in 19th century New York who protest publishing magnate Joseph Pulitzer’s attempt to raise the wholesale prices he charges the newsies to buy the papers....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Governors Awards#Film Star#Times
Variety

Giancarlo Esposito to Star in AMC Drama Series ‘The Driver’

Click here to read the full article. Giancarlo Esposito is staying in business with AMC, with the renowned actor set to star in the newly greenlit drama series “The Driver” for the basic cabler. The six-episode first season is based on a U.K. format created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera developed the new series for U.S. television. It focuses on a taxi driver (Esposito) whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. The show is slated to debut...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Law & Crime Channel Launches on Dish Network, Founder Dan Abrams Still Hopes to Revive ‘Live PD’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Dan Abrams’ true-crime channel Law & Crime has struck a carriage deal with Dish Network, Variety has learned exclusively. Live trial and 24/7 true-crime network Law & Crime, which recently aired national coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the trial of Brett Hankison, a former police officer charged for his role at the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, has now launched on Dish and is available to customers on Channel 252. The new distribution pact between Law & Crime and Dish increases the channel’s reach to more than 27 million households across the...
TV SERIES
Variety

U.K.’s Performing Right Society Suspends Relationship With Russian Counterpart

Click here to read the full article. As more and more companies have cut ties with Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, many have wondered why more music companies have not done the same. Early Tuesday, the U.K.’s performing rights organization, PRS for Music, said it has formally and immediately suspended its rights representation relationship with RAO, the Russian collecting society for musical works, “pending confirmation of its separation from the Russian Government and those individuals and companies on the sanctions lists. “We are also working with CISAC to consider the ongoing membership of Russian societies in the global...
WORLD
Variety

Renée Zellweger to Star in World War II WASP Drama Series in the Works at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Renée Zellweger has lined up another TV role with NBCUniversal. Variety has learned exclusively that the actress is set to star in the drama “Avenger Field” that is in development at Peacock. The one-hour drama series, which hails from MGM Television, tells the story of those that established a clandestine all female US Airforce program called the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots) to battle Hitler from home. Inspired by the true story of WASP leader Jackie Cohran (Zellweger) and the diverse group of women who fought the system, skeptics and even sabotage to bring...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Hulu Orders Detective Drama ‘Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem’ Starring Mandy Patinkin

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has picked up the drama series “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem” to series, Variety has learned. The series was ordered to pilot at the streamer in 2021. Hulu has given the one-hour drama a 10 episode first season order. Per the official description of the show, it asks the question how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once...
TV SERIES
Variety

Randy Newman, Jackson Browne, Jeffrey Wright, Merry Clayton and More Raise Money for Musicians in Crisis at Jazz Foundation Benefit

Click here to read the full article. The return of the Jazz Foundation of America’s annual benefit at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato club saw lifetime achievement awards being presented to four musical legends whose careers date to the ’60s or before, Randy Newman, Smokey Robinson, jazz fusion figure Bennie Maupin and producer Lou Adler. Homage was paid at the intimate nightspot in Bel Air by singers and actors including Jackson Browne, Merry Clayton, Herbie Hancock, Jeffrey Wright and Danny Glover. Drummer Steve Jordan — currently between Rolling Stones pickup gigs — led a house band out of the fantasies of anyone who...
CHARITIES
Variety

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Reunites by Crashing Fan Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Never fear: You haven’t seen the last of the “Love Is Blind” cast yet. In a heart-warming video released by Netflix on Tuesday, members of the pod squad reunited on screen once more for… another wedding. “Love is Blind” cast members surprised Alexandra Muckenhirn and Olaf Erdmann, a couple who are fans of the hit reality dating show, by throwing their wedding at the “Love Is Blind” chapel in Las Vegas. Season 2’s Deepti Vempati, Danielle Ruhl-Thompson and Iyanna Jones (née McNeely) became “honorary bridesmaids” — while Nick Thompson, Jarrette Jones and Salvador Perez were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

BBC Resumes Reporting From Russia

Click here to read the full article. The BBC has resumed reporting from Russia after suspending it last week in light of draconian new censorship laws. “We have considered the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English language reporting from Russia this evening (Tuesday March 8), after it was temporarily suspended at the end of last week.” “We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards. The safety of our...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Variety

52K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy