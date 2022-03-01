ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden State of the Union Puts Focus on Students' Education 'Turned Upside-Down'

By Linda Jacobson
The 74
The 74
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8BnT_0eSpbWAn00

Updated

Declaring that children’s “lives and education have been turned upside-down,” President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to highlight the pandemic’s blow to student mental health and fixed some of the blame on social media.

Earlier in the day, the White House released highlights of Biden’s plan to use federal relief funds to double the ranks of school social workers and counselors. The administration also said the president will propose $70 million in early-childhood mental health funding as part of his 2023 fiscal year budget and has already included $1 billion in his 2022 budget request for school-based mental health services.

The White House linked students’ social and emotional struggles to academic outcomes , pointing to early data revealing that students were four to five months behind in math and reading.

Hinting at COVID’s lingering effects, Biden urged Congress to “take on mental health, especially among our children.”

While his address largely focused on the war in Ukraine and the lagging American economy, Biden also signaled a major shift in the pandemic’s disruption to education.

“Our schools are open,” he said. “Let’s keep it that way. Our kids need to be in school.”

He highlighted federal relief funds designed to help students make up for lost learning, urging “every parent to make sure your school does just that. And we can all play a part — sign up to be a tutor or a mentor.”

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

The attention to mental health comes amid mounting evidence of the pandemic’s negative impact on student well-being. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data last week showing increases in emergency room visits among teen girls have increased since 2020 for behaviors ranging from eating disorders to anxiety.

In December, Walter Gilliam, a professor of child psychiatry and psychology at Yale School of Medicine, briefed the administration on preliminary data showing that at least half of early educators report some children are acting out more and showing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

While states have previously used federal child care funds for early-childhood mental health, he said he’s never seen anything “of this size and nature.”

“It’s certainly the right time for it,” he said. “To have money that is carved out very specifically for early-childhood mental health is completely new.”

During the state-of-the-union, Biden also pointed to the ill effects of “addictive” social media and called for tighter restrictions.

‘We must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they’re conducting on our children for profit,” he said. “It’s time to strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children, demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children.”

A report from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued last year argued that some platforms were pitting students against each other, contributing to cyberbullying and undermining school safety.

The president also referenced state-level legislation targeting transgender students. He called on Congress to pass the Equality Act , intended to eliminate LQBTQ discrimination.

“​​I will always have your back as your president, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential,” he said.

Related: 700 Days Since Lockdown

In the Republican response, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Biden has taken the country’s economy backward and called students’ experiences over the past two years “unconscionable.”

“Our kids have been left behind and so many will never catch up. That’s why Iowa was the first state in the nation to require that schools open their doors,” she said, adding that Americans are “tired of politicians who tell parents they should sit down, be silent and let government control their kids’ education.”

Her remarks on parental empowerment and government overreach in schools echoed themes many Republicans hope will lead them to victory in upcoming midterm elections.

Last year, Reynolds was among the first governors to sign legislation restricting discussions of race in the classroom, and fought mask mandates in the courts. She cited the U.S. Department of Justice’s inquiry into parents protesting at school board meetings.

“The Department of Justice treats parents like domestic terrorists, but looters and shoplifters roam free,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V53oI_0eSpbWAn00
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona addressed the National Association of Elementary School Principals’s leadership conference Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Linda Jacobson)

Prior to the president’s address, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a former elementary school principal in Meriden, Connecticut, addressed student mental health in a talk with school leaders gathered in Washington to advocate for increased federal funding.

“You spend the majority of your day addressing symptoms of unmet needs in students,” Cardona told members of the National Association of Elementary School Principals. “You can probably count on one hand the number of professionals in your building who are trained and educated.to serve the needs of those students. A principal becomes a manager of a crisis.”

Jacqueline Shirey, at-risk coordinator for the Beaumont Independent School District in Texas, east of Houston, told The 74 that even “seasoned” educators are feeling overwhelmed by students’ behavior. Schools are seeing spikes in disputes and students skipping class, as well as vaping and drug use.

“It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” she said. “Students’ needs are so elaborate. They’re very hard to reach right now.”

Related: Fearing a ‘Second Pandemic’ of Student Trauma, School Leaders Are Doubling Down on Mental Health First Aid Training

Parents and grandparents are also having a hard time reaching children. “Children are being defiant. Children are indulging in things that they normally have not been. Some are suffering from depression,” said Mamie Cosey, a great grandmother in East Saint Louis, Illinois. She’s raising her granddaughter’s three teenagers, including a ninth grader suspended last fall for a drug infraction.

‘A watershed moment’

Josh Golin, the executive director of Fairplay, a nonprofit focusing on the impact of commercialism on children, called the president’s remarks on social media “a watershed moment for families, children, and all those working to create a healthier media environment for young people.”

Katherine Solis, a ninth grade English language arts teacher at Sahuarita High School near Tucson, Arizona, has seen the problems first-hand. She allows students to use phones in her classroom for schoolwork, but too often those activities are interrupted by messages or TikTok and Snapchat notifications that negatively affect their moods, she said.

“The social media is insane,” she said. “They can be engaged with a vocabulary lesson, but I can’t stop the social media presence that comes into my room.”

Related: Looking for Mental Health Care and Falling Into an ‘Internet Wormhole’

Nicole Moore, principal of Indian Mills School in Shamong, New Jersey, hopes the administration also focuses on staff well-being, adding that she’s seen “Zoom in a room” — providing live instruction to students remotely while still teaching students in the classroom — bring one of her strongest teachers to tears.

“The adults are the forgotten group,” said Moore, who was among the 180 elementary principals gathered in Washington this week.

Related: The Kids Are Not All Right: How 4 States Are Rushing to Improve Student Access to Mental Health Care

Jill Boehnenkamp, who leads the Center for School Mental Health at the University of Maryland, told the attendees at the NAESP leadership conference there are also free staff training programs and tools educators can use to build “mental health literacy.” She said even creating a “shout-out wall” with positive messages for students and staff members can help “re-energize” a school.

“If we’re thinking about … low cost, high-impact strategies, this is where it’s at,” she said. Following her presentation, she said the issue crosses party lines and that data shows a connection between school-based mental health efforts and better academic outcomes. She called the president’s attention to the issue “an investment in our next generation.”

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 261

Rolando bando
8d ago

I don't affiliate myself with either party but I know one thing for sure Biden is a failure and has never done nothing in his life for the people

Reply(7)
27
Octavius
8d ago

If kids are having so much mental health issues caused by social media then maybe parents should stop allowing your kids on social media. They shouldn't be allowing it anyway.

Reply(2)
17
Al Mikhalev
8d ago

according to Biden everyone has mental crisis. maybe to make him look better

Reply(10)
15
Related
Fox News

MSNBC stars take turns jabbing Kim Reynolds' Republican rebuttal to Biden State of the Union

MSNBC stars took turns mocking Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who gave the GOP rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address. Rachel Maddow, who reemerged from her lengthy hiatus for MSNBC's coverage of Biden's speech, kicked off the panel discussion by acknowledging that giving the response to the president's State of the Union address is "one of the hardest jobs in national politics," urging viewers to "spare a thought" for Reynolds.
ENTERTAINMENT
The 74

Biden: Parents Should Insist Schools Use Relief Funds to Confront Learning Loss

President Biden is challenging America’s parents to be more vigilant in tracking how their schools are spending COVID relief funds, with the expectation that those dollars go directly to efforts to help students catch up academically.  During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the president turned his attention to the American Rescue Plan and said […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Joe Biden
The 74

A Cash Benefit for Families from Federal COVID Funds

One of the least discussed harms from school closures during the pandemic has been the extra costs families face with securing child care, finding alternative education arrangements and losing income due to missing work. State leaders must step in. Governors should use their American Rescue Plan funds to provide families with financial assistance to absorb […]
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell says the government spending bill will contain $14 billion for Ukraine. That's more than double where we were a couple weeks ago.

"It needs to be passed quickly," he says, calling negotiations with Democrats like "pulling teeth." What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says negotiators have settled on a $14 billion aid package for Ukraine, meaning that funding proposal has more than doubled from the original ask just a few weeks ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Mental Health Literacy#Health Crisis#Mental Health First Aid#The White House#Covid#American
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckle Biden after turning their backs during State of the Union

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckled Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech, yelling “build the wall, build the wall” as the president discussed immigration.The pair continued throughout the entire address; starting by appearing to turn their backs as the president entered the chamber and continuing through tweets, shouts and personal attacks.About halfway through his speech, Mr Biden pivoted from talking about his Supreme Court nomination to immigration reform.“Folks, if we’re going to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system,” he said.As the pair continued chanting “build the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. judge dismisses claims that congressman incited Capitol riots

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed civil claims against Republican Representative Mo Brooks alleging he helped incite supporters of former President Donald Trump's to attack the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, saying Brooks' speech to the crowd was constitutionally protected free speech. The ruling by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy