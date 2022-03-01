Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million

CORRECTION: Hidden Hollow Ranch is located in Columbus, Indiana.

COLUMBUS — The massive home of three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart was listed for sale Tuesday for a total of $30 million.

The roughly 20,000-square-foot log home — Hidden Hollow Ranch — includes six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half-baths, in addition to a 3,576 square-foot guest home, according to a news release from MEG & Associates, an Indianapolis-based marketing company.

The listing is provided by Carmel-based realtor Carrie Holle of the Carrie Holle Group and Compass Property Management LLC.

"This is truly my dream home,” Stewart said in a statement. "We enjoyed every square inch of the land here. This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends. The best part is that there is always something to do here. The land is great for hunting and fishing, off-roading, or just sitting on the porch and enjoying the stars at night. It is the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation."

The property was built in 2011 and sits on 415 wooded acres of land inhabited by wildlife and includes a nine-acre stocked lake, a Zillow listing shows.

Additional features include an 8700-gallon freshwater aquarium, a bowling alley, a game area, a golf simulator room, a lighted onyx bar, a workshop and a six-car garage.

The property is also zoned as a hunting preserve and a bed and breakfast.

Additional information and photos of the property is available online .