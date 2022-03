Add Kanye West to the list of names linked to purchasing the Broncos. But what could one man do with all that power? Well, it won’t be just one man. Antonio Brown — president of West’s sports fashion line within his company Donda and free agent receiver who notoriously walked away from the Buccaneers last season — said they are teaming up in an “extremely serious” bid to buy the team, according to TMZ.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO