Expected annoying. Got annoying. And plenty of it. Thanks, Burnley!. From the off, Chelsea dominated large swathes of the pitch in terms of territory and possession, but had little success breaking down Burnley’s back-many, especially when they had all 11 players behind the ball, which was often. The closest we came was a placed effort from Reece James, which was blocked by a defender.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO