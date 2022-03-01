ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Gucci Previews Adidas Collab at Milan Fashion Week

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGU6r_0eSpZrVg00

Click here to read the full article.

Gucci offered a first look at its upcoming collaboration with Adidas Friday at Milan Fashion Week .

The “Exquisite Gucci ” collection—its name is a play on the parlor game “Exquisite Corpse”—sees Gucci once again play with gender , while also introducing Adidas’ signature stripes and Trefoil logo to the luxury label’s signature silhouettes.

“It’s a men’s collection during women’s fashion week,” Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele said at a post-show press conference, according to AnOther Magazine. “My masculine world is very, very broad. Men have opened a dialogue with a feminine world and I was thinking about the opportunity to show this…. And women like men’s suits.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKABa_0eSpZrVg00

A post shared to both Gucci and Adidas Originals’ Instagram accounts describes the collection as “an homage to the way [Label NYC designer Laura] Whitcomb commented on pop-culture symbols of the ‘90s.” Adidas has offered little formal comment on the collaboration aside from simply confirming that it has joined forces with Gucci on a collection “which combines the heritage and the creative codes of both brands.”

Images shared on Adidas’ Confirmed app, however, tease an extensive collection filled with co-branded formalwear—both suit jackets and dresses—bags and hats. According to Highsnobiety, Adidas’ Gazelle sneaker will be one of the collaboration’s key footwear silhouettes. Images shared on the publication’s Instagram reveal 7 unique colorways, include styles made with snakeskin and velvet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tePDP_0eSpZrVg00

Gucci will not be the first luxury fashion house to release a collection with Adidas this year. In January, the sportswear brand unveiled a third collection with Prada . Centered around the Italian label’s “infinitely recyclable” Re-Nylon fabric, the collection included interpretations of Adidas Originals’ Forum High and Low silhouettes, ready-to-wear and accessories.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Reebok: The Adidas Years Are Officially Over

Click here to read the full article. Reebok president Matt O’Toole said he wants the Boston brand to “reclaim our place in the market.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike Pullback Hits Foot Locker Stock HardDavid Beckham Hammers Out Authentic Brands DealNew Guards Group Will Execute Luxury Collabs With ReebokBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Added 37K Jobs. What Does it Mean for Inflation? Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Average hourly earnings remained unchanged in February, easing some concerns that wage growth and inflation are running away. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalREI's SoHo Store Workers Vote to UnionizeCostco Has 7 Ocean Charters for Next 3 YearsBiden's State of the Union: 'Emotionally Appealing Cocktail of Solutions'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

American Eagle Did $2 Billion in Q4 Denim Sales

Click here to read the full article. American Eagle isn’t resting on its laurels after a “milestone” year with $5 billion in revenue, CEO Jay Schottenstein said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal'Explosive' Denim Growth Powers Chico's Q4Abercrombie CEO Dissects 'Fundamental Shift' in Store StrategyHow Crocs 'White-Boarded' its Way Through Ocean Carrier ChaosBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Daily Mail

Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a sheer lace dress and opera gloves as she attends Gucci runway show with husband Joshua Jackson during Milan Fashion Week

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson enjoyed a date night at the Gucci Milan Fashion Week show on Friday. The two spouses and fellow actors, 35 and 43, stepped out in style and posed for photos together upon their arrival. Jodie wore a beige lace dress and Joshua looked handsome sporting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Floor8

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rock head to toe Gucci at Milan fashion show

Ever since revealing her growing baby bump, Rihanna has pulled out all the stops when it comes to her maternity fashion, and we're here for it! The Diamonds singer attended the high fashion Gucci show in Milan – dressed head-to-toe in the label, of course. Her man and future baby daddy, A$AP Rocky was at her arm and also opted to wear head-to-toe Gucci merch from their new season collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

A First Glimpse at the New Collab Between Adidas and Gucci

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Adidas has cooked up another luxury collaboration. In a short statement on Friday morning, Adidas confirmed its new collab with Italian luxury house Gucci. “Gucci and Adidas Originals confirm that they are joining forces in a new collaboration—Adidas x Gucci—which combines the heritage and the creative codes of both brands,” the statement said. Gucci confirmed the news to FN with the same statement. Earlier this morning, Adidas posted an image of a collaborative Adidas x Gucci logo in a yellow and maroon hue bearing the simple caption “#NewProfilePic”. This has since sent fans of both...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Gucci’s Latest Collection Includes A Collab With Adidas

After months of rumors, Gucci confirmed that it’s partnering with Adidas with the release of the brand’s fall 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week. On Friday, creative director Alessandro Michele unveiled “Exquisite Gucci,” a lineup that included a mix of the brand’s signature two-piece suits with puff-sleeve dresses and corsets. The collection also featured pieces from the Italian house’s upcoming collaboration with the sportswear giant, which included cross-branded monograms and Adidas’ iconic three-stripe logo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#Trefoil#Another Magazine#Prada#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sourcing Journal

Puma Looks to Recruit Participants in its Biodegradability Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Puma wants to test how well its Re:Suede biodegrades after everyday consumers wear them for six months straight. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMarks & Spencer Debuts Circular Jeans for Men, Women and KidsOrthoLite Says Its First-Ever Midsole Can Be Recycled 'In Perpetuity'With 2,000 Dead in Ukraine, Nike Among Fashion Brands Updating Russian OpsBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna just showed off her baby bump in a bubblegum blue cutout catsuit

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Rihanna has quite literally turned the world of maternity fashion on its head – sporting everything from this head-to-toe sequin lewk, to a leather coat and a sheer, lace slip dress at Paris Fashion Week. And now, the singer has given summer's hottest fashion trend the maternity treatment too, proving that even with a growing baby bump, you can still wear whatever the f**k you want.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Nike, Ikea, Chanel Close Stores in Russia, TJX to Sell Russian Retail Stake

Click here to read the full article. Hermès and Richemont also “temporarily” closed their stores in Russia amid escalating chaos. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFrom Amazon to West Coast Dockworkers, Logistics Leaps Into Russia-Ukraine FrayBangladesh Garment Producers Caught in Russia-Ukraine WarEx-Trump Adviser Weighs in on Tariffs, Trade Policy, Ukraine, ChinaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

OrthoLite Says Its First-Ever Midsole Can Be Recycled ‘In Perpetuity’

Click here to read the full article. “The ambition is to replace EVA, period,” Cirql’s general manager said. “Can we do that? Of course we can. It’s a matter of time.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalJack & Jones Debuts C2C-Certified Gold JeansVF's Icebreaker Teams with Spinnova on Fully Recyclable WoolFormer Adidas Exec Launches Zero-Waste, Zero-Plastic Streetwear BrandBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Human Made’s Storm Cowboy Denim Collection Sold Out in a Day

Click here to read the full article. East meets west in Japanese streetwear label Human Made’s latest Storm Cowboy Denim capsule collection. The range, which contains just two denim pieces, sold out immediately when it debuted Saturday. Featuring the Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1939 and Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1939, the collection includes garments made of “neppy” selvedge denim fabric with a textured finish and high-quality details such as chain-stitched finish hems, Human Made-branded red heart-shaped buttons, and a button fly. The baggy fits and unique light wash were inspired by the vintage denim that the brand’s designer, Nigo,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie CEO Dissects ‘Fundamental Shift’ in Store Strategy

Click here to read the full article. While the rearview mirror shows inventory receipt delays and the Omicron surge hurting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s fourth quarter results, the company’s focused on 2022 as it begins a new chapter as a net-store opener for the first time since 2008. In a Nutshell: Investors weren’t happy with fourth quarter results that missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates, sending shares of Abercrombie down 15.7 percent to $30.24 shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Coterie Celebrated New Denim Brands, Relaxed Fits and Heightened Sustainability

Click here to read the full article. Denim’s new trend cycle was on full display at women’s contemporary apparel trade show Coterie on Monday. The Informa Markets-owned New York City event gathered denim brands showcasing their Fall/Winter 22-23 styles, with a key focus on color and a range of fits. Reflecting the optimism felt throughout the post-Covid denim industry, the collections were rife with standout elements that aim to shake society out of its pandemic haze. Denim’s current and projected success inspired apparel brands to get involved in the space. The event saw a number of young brands and others that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Ex-Trump Adviser Weighs in on Tariffs, Trade Policy, Ukraine, China

Click here to read the full article. “I think everyone in this room knows none of that happened,” Gary Cohn said of Trump’s aim to use tariffs to reshore U.S. jobs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWith 2,000 Dead in Ukraine, Nike Among Fashion Brands Updating Russian OpsMaersk, MSC Cutting Ocean Service to RussiaIs Nearshoring the Next Trend in Sourcing?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
POTUS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy