Gucci Previews Adidas Collab at Milan Fashion Week

Gucci offered a first look at its upcoming collaboration with Adidas Friday at Milan Fashion Week .

The “Exquisite Gucci ” collection—its name is a play on the parlor game “Exquisite Corpse”—sees Gucci once again play with gender , while also introducing Adidas’ signature stripes and Trefoil logo to the luxury label’s signature silhouettes.

“It’s a men’s collection during women’s fashion week,” Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele said at a post-show press conference, according to AnOther Magazine. “My masculine world is very, very broad. Men have opened a dialogue with a feminine world and I was thinking about the opportunity to show this…. And women like men’s suits.”

A post shared to both Gucci and Adidas Originals’ Instagram accounts describes the collection as “an homage to the way [Label NYC designer Laura] Whitcomb commented on pop-culture symbols of the ‘90s.” Adidas has offered little formal comment on the collaboration aside from simply confirming that it has joined forces with Gucci on a collection “which combines the heritage and the creative codes of both brands.”

Images shared on Adidas’ Confirmed app, however, tease an extensive collection filled with co-branded formalwear—both suit jackets and dresses—bags and hats. According to Highsnobiety, Adidas’ Gazelle sneaker will be one of the collaboration’s key footwear silhouettes. Images shared on the publication’s Instagram reveal 7 unique colorways, include styles made with snakeskin and velvet.

Gucci will not be the first luxury fashion house to release a collection with Adidas this year. In January, the sportswear brand unveiled a third collection with Prada . Centered around the Italian label’s “infinitely recyclable” Re-Nylon fabric, the collection included interpretations of Adidas Originals’ Forum High and Low silhouettes, ready-to-wear and accessories.