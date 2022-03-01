US defender John Brooks to leave Wolfsburg at end of season

Nat Sciver’s stunning century proved to be in vain as England opened their Women’s World Cup defence with a 12-run defeat to Australia.England failed to win a single match in the multi-format Women’s Ashes last month but pushed the pre-tournament favourites all the way in Hamilton, New Zealand.Australia opener Rachael Haynes played the decisive role with a brilliant century, hitting 130 as her side posted 310 for three from their 50 overs – with captain Meg Lanning adding 86.A brilliant effort from our batters but we just fall short in our opening #CWC22 fixture.Scorecard: https://t.co/RKID3EHIMn#TeamEngland pic.twitter.com/fQkEgYOwHr— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March...
