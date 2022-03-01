Weekly calendar: Community and entertainment events beginning March 2

A Venezuelan dance troupe prepares for their performance at the Sportsplex in Coral Springs during WorldFest Jennifer Lett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

This is a list of reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC physical distancing and other guidelines may apply. Use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change without notice.

March 2

YMCA of South Palm Beach County Hosts 20th Annual Inspiration Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. The YMCA of South Palm Beach County is hosting its 20th annual Inspiration Breakfast on March 2 to raise funds for the Y’s Financial Assistance Program and Youth Development programs. Peter Blum Family YMCA, 6631 Palmetto Circle S., Boca Raton. 561-237-0944. ymcaspbc.org/programs/events/inspiration-breakfast . $2,500-$20,000.

Delray Alliance Meeting , 9:a.m. South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach. Overview of PBC Parks and Recreation; Morikami Museum & Gardens Master Plan Update including the Ryokan Japanese Inn and governmental updates. 561-495-9670.

Thomas Hartmann: Everything Meets, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2-5. New landscape, people and book paintings by German artist Thomas Hartmann. Rosenbaum Contemporary, 150 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-994-9180. rosenbaumcontemporary.com/exhibitions/117/overview/ . Free.

The Baroque: The Art, Literature, Music, and History of Europe’s Splendidly Dark Era, 10-11:30 a.m. . Taylor Hagood, Ph.D., presents the baroque era across the arts, considering what forces shaped this style and the various permutations that that style took. bit.ly/3guXxvm . 561-297-3185. $25-$120. Member/nonmember price: $90/120, or at the door: $25

Abstract Art: A Global Survey, 12:30-2 p.m. Join Terryl Lawrence for a lecture series on abstract art enhanced by discussion of artists, ideas and their artwork. Barry and Florence Friedberg Auditorium, Florida Atlantic University, Building 31C, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-297-3185. bit.ly/3gRKrIs . $25-$160. Member/nonmember price: $120/160, or at the door: $25.

Off the Beaten Track: Jewish Communities of the World, 12:30-2 p.m. . Explore Jewish communities around the world from their beginnings outside principal historic Jewish centers of the Russian and Habsburg empires. Barry and Florence Friedberg Auditorium, Florida Atlantic University, Bldg. 31C, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. bit.ly/3ryhYOf 561-297-3185. $25-$80. Member price $60, Non-Member $80 One-time at door, $25.

Sister Act, 2-5 p.m. March 2-6. A woman hiding in a convent helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. This feel-good musical comedy smash is based on the hit film. Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. 954-777-2055. lpacfl.com . $45-$65.

Music Americana: The New Golden Age, 3-4:30 p.m. Join Rod MacDonald for a course examining the work, biographies and enduring importance of the musical artists of the New Golden Age of music attempting to sort myth from reality. Barry and Florence Friedberg Auditorium, Florida Atlantic University, Bldg. 31C, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-297-3185. bit.ly/36ym3da . $25-$160.

Starry Nights Author Series featuring Ayse Papatya Bucak , 6-7 p.m. Wilkes Honors College Dean Justin Perry, Ph.D., for an exclusive series of presentations and readings from today’s brightest literary stars. Florida Atlantic University’s John D. MacArthur Campus, 5353 Parkside Drive, Jupiter. 561-799-8646. fau.edu/honors/starrynights/ . Free.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Brings 662: Juke Joint Live Tour, 7:30 p.m. Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events/detail/christone-kingfish-ingram . $37.25-$47.25

March 3

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward BIG Thank You Breakfast , 7:30-9:30 a.m., Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Road 84, Davie. RSVP required. 954-909-8212 or HalieM@bbbsbroward.org . Visit bbbsbroward.org/big-thank-you-breakfast/ .

Community Care Plan Non-Profit Awards, 11 a.m., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. 11th annual event presented by by 211 Broward and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. 211-broward.org/non-profit-awards .

Film Club at ILIR, 1-2:30 p.m. through March 3. Topics will be on aspects of film writing, acting, directing and editing via Zoom from Boca Raton.

Las Olas Capital Arts Reception Featuring: Stephanie Leyden, 6-9 p.m.Artist reception featuring Stephanie Leyden. Las Olas Capital Arts, 888 E. Las Olas Blvd. Ste. 200, Fort Lauderdale. 954-289-4692. lasolascapitalarts.com . Free.

Masters of Illusion, 8 p.m.Filled with modern illusions and arts of deception, performed live on stage. Coral Springs Center For The Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs. 954-344-5990. thecentercs.com/ . $43-$54.

The Wick Presents Sh-boom! Life Could be a Dream, 7:30-10 p.m. March 3-April 3. Jukebox musical celebrating the greatest hits of the 1950s The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. 561-995-2333. thewick.org . $75-$95.

March 4

Sunshine and Stories, 10 a.m.-10:45 p.m. March 4-April 29. For families with children up to 5 years old. Join children’s librarians for music and movement, songs, rhymes, art and books in this outdoor storytime. Children will receive a take home arts and crafts kit. Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-868-7703. bit.ly/36mxnJ8 . Free.

First Friday Art Walk, 6-9 p.m. March. 4-May 6. A night for strolling and discovering the vibrant art scene of galleries, studios and public art through a self-guided tour. Visit Downtown Delray Beach, Atlantic Avenue between Swinton Avenue and the Intracoastal Waterway. 561-243-1077. downtowndelraybeach.com/artwalk . Free.

First Friday Jazz Jam, 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 4-June 3. Hear talented local jazz students as they jam with the professional jazz quartet led by Nicole Yarling, jazz musician and educator. Admission and parking are free and the public is invited to attend. ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-524-0805. goldcoastjazz.org . Free.

March 5

VCA Walk for the Animals: 8 a.m.-noon.,Huizenga Park, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. VCA Walk for the Animals to benefit the Humane Society of Broward County. The event will be both in person and virtual. 954-266-6831. walk4theanimals.com . Free.

Scottish Festival & Games 2022 , 9 a.m.-7 p.m. , Plantation Heritage Park, 1100 S. Fig Tree Lane, Plantation. The Scottish American Society of South Florida presents its 38th annual event celebrating Scottish Culture and Heritage, features massed bagpipe bands, heavy athletics, country dancing, highland dancing, clans and societies, Celtic rock and traditional music, piping and drumming competitions, children’s games, living history demos, sheepherding, Scottish food, drink, and merchandise. Visit SASSF.org . $3-$20.

Home Improvement Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Display of valuable services for home or commercial property: public adjusters, insurance agents, roofers, painters, Home Depot. Fountains of Miramar Plaza, 3183 SW 160th Ave., Miramar. 954-432-9808. web.miramarpembrokepines.org/events/HomeImprovement%20Fair-31748/details . Free.

Fiesta de Pueblo - 3 Kings Day , noon-10 p.m., Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, 2905 Jog Road, Greenacres. Co-sponsored by the city and the Florida Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the Hispanic culture through food, music, art and fun inflatable amusements. Free admission and food available for purchase. FiestaDePueblo.com or call 561-889-6527.

Cultural Saturdays on the Lawn at Dania Pointe, 6-10 p.m. Latino dance classes at samba workshops, dazzling fire dancers and other culturally focused activities. Dania Pointe, 139 S. Compass Way, Dania Beach. 833-800-4343. daniapointe.com/ . Free.

Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland, 8 p.m. Celtic Woman is coming to the Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Blvd., Pembroke Pines. 310-210-8779. celticwoman.com/tour-dates/ . $39.50-$125

FOTOfusion 2022 , through March 5, Palm Beach Photographic Centre, City Center municipal complex, 415 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Featuring virtual presentations by 35 photographers, spotlighting aquatic photojournalist and film producer Brian Skerry, who will receive this year’s FOTOmentor Award. fotofusion.org/pages/registration.php

March 6

Robins & Morton Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Tour de Broward, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tour de Broward consists of a 3K walk, 5K timed run, 50 and 100K bicycle rides and the “Power of Play Kid Zone,” a sports-themed, fun area for children 13 or younger. Each participant will receive breakfast, lunch, an event shirt and goodie bag. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar. 954-905-5633. tourdebroward.com . $15-$50.

Earth Day 2022, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Sierra Club Broward Group for a day of family-friendly fun and education, presenters, 14 environmental exhibitors, a live ‘70s band, art displays, food trucks, free kayak tours, free parking and more Anne Kolb Nature Center, 751 Sheridan St., Hollywood. 954-357-5161. sierraclub.org/florida/broward . Free.

Worldfest Coral Springs, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Live music, dance performances, games and more. Highlighting the event is a series of cooking demonstrations where guests will be encouraged to sample cuisines from around the world. Coral Springs City Hall, 9500 W Sample Road, Coral Springs. 954-344-1000. coralsprings.org/worldfest . Free.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru features artifacts & virtual reality, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Exhibit open through March 6. Get tickets online at BocaMuseum.org/Golden . Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real , Boca Raton. 561-392-2500. Tickets $19.95-$29.95 admission, plus $18 for VR experience.

Ascend to Better Birding , 2-5 p.m.,Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road., Fort Lauderdale. 33304. Learn a 10-step approach to increase your ability to identify birds such as family groups, behavior, silhouette, habitat, field marks, commonality, seasonality, birding by ear, plumage, use of checklist and apps. $20-$25. bit.ly/3H4z9vn .

“The Duration” by Bruce Graham, 7:30 p.m. through March 6. Can two strong women with very different coping strategies on the journey from grief to release meet each other somewhere in the middle – out in the middle of nowhere? Palm Beach Dramaworks, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-514-4042. palmbeachdramaworks.org/ . $59-$94.

March 7

City of Margate Senior Games, 10 a.m. March 7-11. If you’re at least 60 and still young at heart, sign up for the city of Margate’s Senior Games to show off your competitive spirit at any of the featured games. Various locations in Margate. 954-972-6458. margatefl.com . Free.

Swing! Swing! Swing!, 2 p.m. through March 7. The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park is welcoming back audiences with two new shows: “Swing Swing Swing” and Fushu Daiko (March 19). Willow Theatre, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-347-3914. sugarsandpark.org/swing-swing-swing . $40.

State of Mental Health – Recognizing Who Needs Help , 6-7:30 p.m., Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors. Forum will offer a frank discussion about the state of mental health including access for all, modes of therapy and greater acceptance. This Behind the Curtain event precedes the March 17 debut of its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Suddenly, Last Summer.” Panelists include: Bob Scardino, director of clinical services, SunServe; Dawn M. Silver, chief operating officer, Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County and Michael Schenker, psychologist. Andy Rogow, Island City Stage’s artistic director will moderate the discussion. Registration required. islandcitystage.org/behind-the-red-curtain-community-forum . Free.

Drop In Improv Class, 8-9 p.m. through April 28. Do improv in this fun accessible no pressure environment. Taught by Anthony Francis. Learn how to think fast on your feet, build confidence and meet new Common Grounds Brew & Roastery, 1517 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach. 561-706-5128. theimprovu.com/classes/ . $10.

March 8

Calligraphy Workshop - Intermediate, 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 8-15. Calligraphy Workshop - Intermediate at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. bonnethouse.org . $100-$125.

2022 Music Series - Classical Chamber and Jazz Performances, 7-9 p.m.Featuring six evenings of student and faculty musicians from the reknowed Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, One Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833. flaglermuseum.us/music-series-2022 . $70-$350. Reservations required

Deadline

Open Enrollment for Homeownership Application with Habitat for Humanity of Broward, 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. through March 31. Open enrollment underway for Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s application process for new energy efficient, affordable housing at “A Rick Case Habitat Community” and Northwest 27th Street developments in Pompano Beach. Habitat for Humanity of Broward, P.O. Box 5209, Deerfield Beach. 954-363-3030. habitatbroward.org/2020-pre-qualification-questionnaire/ . Free.

Students contest: “Why Your Vote Counts” video contest sponsored by League of Women Voters, and Kids Voting USA. Broward County high school students are invited to create a 30- to 60-second non-partisan Public Service Announcement to convince young voters that their vote counts. Videos must be submitted by April 1. Rules and video-contest release forms at lwvbroward.org/ .

Upcoming and long-running

19th Annual Delray Beach Home Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 9. Several homeowners in Delray Beach’s Lake Ida Neighborhood will be opening their doors to visitors . Unique opportunity to see exquisite interiors of homes and gardens. Delray Beach, several addresses. 561-266-0003. achievementcentersfl.org/delray-home-tour/ . $125 per person.

JWF’s Investing in Women Luncheon: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 9. Keynote speaker Chef Michelle Bernstein, Kravis Center, Cohen Pavilion, West Palm Beach. 561-275-2200. jwfpalmbeach.org/iiw2022/ . $118-$200.

Wellness Wednesdays at Dania Pointe, 5-9 p.m. March 9-April 13. Vendors featuring handmade aromatherapy & other craft items paired with wellness/fitness classes. Free Yoga classes on the Lawn at 6 p.m. Hosted by @StyleMarket305. Namaste Dania Pointe, 139 S. Compass Way, Dania Beach. 833-800-4343. daniapointe.com/ . Free.

Concert Under the Stars , 6-8:30 p.m. March 10 Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Featuring the Crescendo Ameila Quintet. $45-$50. bit.ly/3sclQ7X .

Ourtown America festival , March 11-13. Rides, food, vendors and continuous entertainment. Coral Springs Sportsplex, 2575 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs, 954-752-7404. Free admission.

2022 Broward Heart Walk: 8:30-11 a.m. March 13. With each step you’ll help cure heart disease and stroke. Nova Southeastern University, 3301 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-364-5015. browardheartwalk.org . Free.

Bug Bonanza Weekends: noon-5 p.m. March 13-27. Buzz into MODS to discover the amazing lives of insects, spiders, and other creepy crawly creatures during Bug Bonanza Weekends in March at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org/tickets . Free.

33rd Carnival in the Ranches: noon-11 p.m. March 13. The carnival features popular rides, international foods, games, raffle, a four-day market place, The Pub, entertainment and much more. Saint Mark Catholic Church, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. 954-434-3777. stmarkparish.org . Free.

Mamma Mia!: 3-5:30 p.m. March 13. The hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father, told through ABBA’s greatest hits. Countess de Hoernle Theatre, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton. 561-406-8241. spanishrivertheater.org . $10-$15.

How to Read a Poem: Falling in Love with Poetryboca: 3-4:30 p.m. March 14. Becka Mara McKay, Ph.D., will provide handouts and use PowerPoint slides to walk the participants through a range of contemporary poetic forms and Lifelong Learning Classrooms, Ely Myerson Continuing Education Hall, Florida Atlantic University, Building. CEH 31D, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-297-3185. $30-$35.

Calligraphy Workshop - Intermediate: 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 15. Calligraphy Workshop - Intermediate at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. bonnethouse.org . $100-$125.

Future In Focus: Tal Danino: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 15-31. Danino creates visual art involving bacteria and cells and encompassing various themes, often exploring the relationship of humans to microorganisms. The Box Gallery, 811 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach. 786-521-1199. TheBoxGallery.Info . Free.

Fun at the Food Network: 7-8:30 p.m. March 16. So what started the “Food as Entertainment” craze on television? Barry and Florence Friedberg Auditorium, Florida Atlantic University, Bldg. 31C, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-297-3185. bit.ly/3534BMX . . $30-$35.

Still Live: Pearl Jam Tribute Band , 7:30-9:30 p.m., March 18 Mickel Park, 2675 NW Seventh Ave., Wilton Manors. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free.

Easter at The Gardens Mall , 3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens. The Easter Bunny and Garden Land will be open March 18 through April 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

History Fort Lauderdale’s “Women Trailblazers: Champions of Change - Broward County,” 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 18-31. Presented by Memorial Healthcare System is a free photo exhibit at The Galleria, 2414 East Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum/events/current-events . Free.

Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19. Come together for a 5K walk, food/drinks & an epic concert South Beach, 900 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-522-3132. bit.ly/3G3IqDn . $25.

Touch a Truck Event: 9 a.m.-noon March 19. Round up the whole family to see and learn about the city of Boca Raton’s trucks and vehicles. Spanish River Library, 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton. 561-367-7022. bocalibrary.evanced.info/signup/eventdetails?eventid=42559 . Free.

Touch a Truck , 9 a.m.-Noon March 19, Plantation Equestrian Center, 1451 NW 118th Ave., Plantation. Featuring pony rides, games and more. 954-476-4316.

West Palm Beach GreenMarket: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19-April 16. One hundred vendors sell various items such as fresh produce, exotic plants and flowers, herbs and spices, baked goods, coffee and tea, and much more The Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515. wpb.org/events . Free.

Exotic Plant Festival & Bonsai Show: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19-20. Exotic Plant Festival & Bonsai Show. Live multicultural entertainment, Food Trucks and Kids’ Gardening Corner. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. 954-473-2955. flamingogardens.org/events . $15.95-$21.95.

Florida Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through March 20. Enjoy the mystique of dragons, folklore, celebrations, and magic from the time of pirates, Vikings, villains, and storybook heroes. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. 954-776-1642. ren-fest.com . $14-$150; children under 5.

Coral Springs Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 19-20. Arts, crafts and entertainment. The Walk on University Drive, 2700-2900 University Drive, Coral Springs, Fl 33065, Coral Springs. 954-540-3992. csfoa.org . Free.

The New Florida Follies - 2022 - CURTAIN UP!: 2-4:30 p.m. March 20-27. The New Florida Follies are back with a brand-new show - All Singing, All Dancing, All Fun Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River Community High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton. 305-596-7394. newfloridafollies.yapsody.com . $35.

Female Comedy Pioneers: Laughter Wears a Dress!: 12:30-2 p.m. March 24. Lenny Dave will lecture on notable female comedy pioneers and groundbreakers in film, radio, on the Broadway stage, and early television. Barry and Florence Friedberg Auditorium, W. University Drive, Boca Raton. 561-297-3185. $30-$35.

“Su·i ge·ne·ris: Converging Visions of New Identities,” 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March 26. Artistic perspectives in gender, class, age, culture, sexual identity and race through autobiographical art that address a brand of individuality defying genres and boundaries. ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-8190. ArtServe.org . Free.

Waste to Wonder, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 26. An exhibit showcasing a group of 21 local artists who transform found objects from Resource Depot’s “Warehouse of Wonder” that spark their individual curiosity and create inspiration for new works of art. Resource Depot, 2508 Florida Ave., West Palm Beach. 561-882-0090. resourcedepot.org/current-exhibition . $5-$15.

ArtServe exhibit features works by Dillard students, gallery hours through March 26. Features perspectives in gender, class, age, culture, sexual identity, race and individuality through autobiographical art. ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Reception and exhibit admission are free. artserve.org .

Palm Beach Coin Club Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 27. Features 45 dealers buying, selling coins, currency, bullion and jewelry. American Polish Club, 4725 Lake Worth Road, Greenacres. 561-964-7236. pbcc.anaclubs.org . Free admission and appraisals.

Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion through Art and Science, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through March. Enjoy the masterful works of famed Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo in this new exhibit. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233. morikami.org/current-exhibitions . $9-$15.

Rolando Chang Barrero exhibit, 6-9 p.m. through March 26. Gallery One Hotel, 2670 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 786-521-1199. ActivistArtistA.com . Free.

Orchid & Garden Festival , April 2-3, Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Orchid displays, edible bites, exotic plants, garden art and more. bit.ly/3sXQVvg

Concert Under the Stars , 6-8:30 p.m., April 14 Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Featuring the SOSOS. $45-$50. bit.ly/3h4szdA .

Home: A digital photo exhibit by Frank Polanco, 6-9 p.m. through April 15. Images represent the artist’s vision and interpretation of all things “Home.” Gallery One Hotel, 2670 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 305-310-7155. fb.me/e/1esDmXR6M . Free.

Egg’stravangaza , 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., April 16, Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, Greenacres. Children hunt for special prize eggs, the family enjoys a hay ride, kids make free arts & crafts, play in the inflatable amusements and take a picture with the Easter Bunny. There is also food and refreshments available for purchase. Admission is free. 561-642-2180.

Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure, Bayside MarketPlace 9 a.m.-10 p.m. through April 17. In this walk-through adventure, attendees will meet and interact with more than 30 life-sized dinosaurs. Bayside Marketplace, Miami. 305-591-3571. jurassicworldexhibition.com/ . $19.50-$89.50.

VIP Upstairs/Downstairs Tours at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 2 p.m. through April 27. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens offers VIP Upstairs/Downstairs Tours. The tours will take place from 2-4 p.m. on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month from January-April. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. 7813.blackbaudhosting.com/7813/UpstairsDownstairs-Tours-19Jan2022 . $40.

Broward Women’s Choral Group Rehearsals, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays through April 27. Weekly rehearsals for Broward Women’s Choral Group. Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-942-8711. facebook.com/browardwomenschoralgroup . Free. New members welcome.

Cultural Saturdays on the Lawn at Dania Pointe, 6-10 p.m. through April 300. Every Saturday, celebrate cultural diversity with Cultural Saturdays on the Lawn. Everyone can come out for live entertainment, Latino dance classes at samba workshops, fire dancers and other culturally focused activities from 6 to 10 pm Dania Pointe, 139 S. Compass Way, Dania Beach. 833-800-4343. daniapointe.com/ . Free.

Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival, times vary, through April. Features 80 films shown in-person and streaming. See five films for $59; other packages available. Call 561-558-2520 or visit bocajff.org .

SunFest , April 28-May 1 Downtown West Palm Beach at the Intracoastal Waterway, 100 S. Clematis St. Music, entertainment and more. sunfest.com .

Sean Kenney’s Nature POP, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through May 1. Created with 800,000 LEGO Bricks, exhibit features over 40 sculptures. Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. 561-233-1757. Tickets available at the gate or online at mounts.org . $5-$12.

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-9 p.m., June 4, Greenacres Community Center Banquet Hall, Greenacres. For fathers and all father figures and for daughters age 4 and up, featuring dinner, dessert, dancing, photos, fun and games. Preregistration required. No ticket sales at the door. 561-642-2090. bit.ly/3rzWznF

Pinecrest Gardens Blooms at Night with Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light, 6-9 p.m. through June 21. Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light, an extraordinary large-scale, site-specific light installation by acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. 305-669-6990. pinecrestgardens.org . $20.

Second Sunday by the Shore , The LOOP, Las Olas Oceanside Park through July. Bring a picnic blanket and lawn chair, and enjoy a rotation of live music, interactive experiences. bit.ly/3HW0lxy

Gold Coast Jazz Society concert Season . Get tickets at browardcenter.org or Ticketmaster at 954-462-0222.

Ongoing events

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meeting, 6-7:30 p.m. through Nov. 30. Weekly DBSA mental health peer support group. Herb Skolnick Community Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach. 954-682-1060. dbsasouthflorida.org . Free.

Nonperishable food donations. The Salvation Army of Broward is in need of food items to help replenish its Food Pantry for upcoming community distributions. Drop off weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-712-2431. salvationarmyflorida.org/fortlauderdale .

Gumbo Limbo is open for visitors. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; Mondays noon-4 p.m. See aquariums, the sea turtle rehabilitation facility, the Nature Center, gift shop, and all the nature trails. Explore the Intracoastal ecosystems by kayak with a naturalist. Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton. Visit gumbolimbo.org or call 561-544-8605. Admission free; kayaking $25. Advance reservations required for children’s programs through Webtrac .

Lion Country Safari, open daily 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Drive through the wild animal amusement park and take photos of lions, giraffe, elephants, rhinos, primates and more. Safari Falls Splash Park is open daily, weather permitting and is included in admission. Park is 20 miles west of West Palm Beach at 2003 Lion Country Safari Road, Loxahatchee . 561-793-1084. lioncountrysafari.com . $30-$37.

Yellow Green Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday every week. Features fresh fruits, vegetables, eat-in stations and take-home delicacies, plus artisans, vendors, plants and unique items. YG Market , 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood. 954-513-3990. Paid parking, three lots. ygfarmersmarket.com .

Bring Butterflies Back, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, weather permitting. Butterfly World features self-guided tours, gift shop, workshops and lectures with tips on gardening and planting host plants for butterfly caterpillars. Watch videos on YouTube at bit.ly/2CuyZ5e . Shop for plants, ladybugs or pupa. 954-977-4400. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. $22.50-$32.50. butterflyworld.com .

Moai at Mounts, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. See the new permanent installation in the Tropical Forest Garden that offers three imposing 20-foot statues, replicas of the iconic monolithic, humanlike figures located on Easter Island, Rapa Nui, Chile. 561-233-1730. Mounts Botanical Garden , 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. mounts.org . $10-$12.

Riverbend Park has something for all ages. Features morning nature walks, Loxahatchee Battlefield tours, archery, bike rides, fishing and birding. Location: 9060 Indiantown Road, Jupiter. 561-741-1359. Many activities are free, some $5-$10. Make online reservations at pbcnature.com .

Bonnet House, offers self-guided tours Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and hosts special events. See website for family summer specials with times and dates. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Check website for pricing. bonnethouse.org .

Young At Art is open mall hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Westfield Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. Features one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits and programming by South Florida-based artists. $8. See youngatartmuseum.org for online activities.

Virtual exhibitions feature Space Shuttle Challenger. John Chakeres’s photos of the early years of the Space Shuttle program have been acclaimed worldwide. View “Into Orbit” and “First Fleet” sneak peeks on the Pompano Beach Arts YouTube channel at bit.ly/36ALU2c or visit pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events . Free.

FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. Offers tours, videos and educational activities. Lectures and presentations are open to the public for free. Must register. See bit.ly/2H0OBPU .

Museum Tours. 1-3:30 p.m. daily. Spend a couple of hours exploring Fort Lauderdale’s rich history and finding out about the pioneer families. History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum . $15. Free for military and children under 6.

Ashanti Cultural Arts virtual classes & events. Features beginner hip-hop Saturdays 11-11:50 a.m.; advanced hip-hop Thursdays 6-7 p.m.; African dance Saturdays noon-1 p.m. and much more. Sponsored by the City of Pompano Beach and the Rotary Club. See ashanticulturalarts.org .

Kravis @ Home The Curtain’s Up! Digital stage features a lineup of curated concerts, talks, performances and arts education events. Virtual from West Palm Beach. kravis.org/athome .

Broward Center online classes for all ages. Free classes include singing, acting, dancing and improv. Stay connected with this online series available anytime. You can also follow the Facebook page to access previous videos and content. For details, see browardcenter.org and click on Education@Home or visit bit.ly/2EhNvxA .

Lifelong Learning Institute. Times and dates vary at Nova Southeastern University’s LLI. Features classes, presentations and programs for seniors via Zoom. Register for link at bit.ly/2Chw0wK . Call 954-262-8471 or email LLI@nova.edu . $30 a month or $15 each.

From The Frank to you: Virtual workshops & lectures. In this virtual classroom, guests of all ages can watch video art-making workshops, step-by-step craft tutorials, video lectures and storybook readings. New content added regularly. The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery in Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120. Visit thefrankgallery.org or bit.ly/2FtWCfE . Free.

Broward County Library. See what’s new and stay connected. Find upcoming events and classes. Read newspapers, magazines, listen to music and watch movies with a free eCard that can be used to access a wide variety of eContent from a computer or mobile device. Visit broward.org/library . Free.

Palm Beach County Library digital events. Many classes and programs are held on Zoom. Participants must preregister. Download a PDF with instructions and then sign up for things. Whatever piques your interest, from engineering a paper airplane to a Latin-flavor cooking demo. Register for digital activities online at bit.ly/2C62OZE or pbclibrary.org .

Pompano Beach Arts. Entertaining and educational videos for all ages, including, creative writing classes, visual and therapeutic arts, music, lectures, interviews, workshops, theater basics, storytelling and more. Some events have fees and specific times; others are ongoing and free. Visit pompanobeacharts.org .

See Art, Be Happy, features immersive installations, contemporary art, interactive art pieces, and expanded museum store. 561-243-7922 or cornellartmuseum.org . In-person visits noon-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. $8-$15.

Malayan Tigers & Queensland Koalas. Watch videos, zoo talks and do at-home activities. Presented by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. Visit palmbeachzoo.org and click on Activities. 561-547-9453 or visit the zoo’s page on Facebook. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd. , West Palm Beach. In-person visits open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $18.95.

Brain Bites, games & puzzles. Florida Atlantic University offers Virtual Resources for educators, students, and curious explorers of all ages. Features bite-sized neuroscience podcasts and videos to inform you about the neuroscience world in short, digestible episodes. FAU has campuses in Boca Raton , Dania Beach , Davie , Fort Lauderdale , Harbor Branch and Jupiter . Visit bit.ly/31aWfxj .

Museum of Science & Discovery. Offers on-site educational activities for all age groups, plus resources, and high-quality programs ranging from story time to science demonstrations, as well as virtual learning. MODS, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6637 Visit Mods.org or on Facebook , and YouTube . Prices vary; some activities are free.

McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary. Guided tours at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday by appointment only. Only a limited number of visitors in each group. Call 561-790-2116. No children under 5 permitted. Escorts provided. McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary , 12943 61st St. North, West Palm Beach. $25-$35 a person. mccarthyswildlife.com or follow on Facebook .

