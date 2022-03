The first Champions League sides have qualified for the quarter-finals, but who else can make it through and when will the last-eight ties be drawn?. The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 18 at 11am UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Paris final.

UEFA ・ 16 HOURS AGO