Congressman says sanctions against Russia having impact

By Steve Rundio La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said Tuesday "there is absolutely no daylight" between the United States and its European allies in their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kind returned to Washington after spending last week in London as chair of the British American Parliamentary Group. He spoke...

