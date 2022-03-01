Diocese of Sioux City ends mask requirements for Mass

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The recent changes made by the Center for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) regarding mask wearing will now go into effect for Siouxlanders going to church.

According to a release from the Diocese of Sioux City, Bishop Walker Nickless noted amended protocols for the diocese that removes all references to masking indoors.

As a result, masks will no longer be required during any Mass or parish events and Mass presiders and distributors no longer need to be wear masks when distributing Communion.

However, some protocols do remain until further notice, including:

No Sign of Peace during Mass remains

Communion – Single Form of Communion under the species of bread only remains (no precious blood or wine is distributed to the congregation)

Hand sanitizer should be applied by priests, deacons, and the laity prior to the general distribution of the Eucharist .

Bishop Nickless and his senior advisors will continue to monitor data and network across the state and region with public health experts and other resource groups as it applies to monitoring COVID-19 trends in the future.

