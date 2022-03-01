Cone Park’s tubing hill closing early due to warm temperatures
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Cone Park is closing early this season.
Park officials said they were hoping to make it through the weekend before closing, but the temperatures over the week are melting the snow too quickly.Diocese of Sioux City ends mask requirements for Mass
Cone Park’s last night was Tuesday.
Officials said that they are working to alert anyone who bought tickets over the weekend as well as to refund them.
