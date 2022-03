Our Streets is a column by writer and reporter Ray Levy Uyeda that highlights activists, artists, and organizers who are doing the work and reclaiming power for the people. Across the country, workers at Starbucks are unionizing, demanding better pay and more transparency. A union drive that started in December 2021 at a single store location in Buffalo, New York, has now expanded to more than 60 stores across 19 states, with more and more workers excited at the prospect of negotiating a contract with a company they say has not taken adequate steps to protect baristas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 14 DAYS AGO