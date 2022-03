Michigan's Adventure will welcome back rides in May of 2022. We are just a few weeks away from the official start of Spring 2022, so it's time to start planning your summer trips. Back in January, my daughter and I took a trip to Universal Orlando and I found out that she is an adrenaline junkie and loves roller coasters just as much as her old man. Jackpot! Now we are constantly talking about where to go to ride roller coasters.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO