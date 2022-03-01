ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Bill would prevent South Carolina districts from making elementary teachers work during lunch breaks

By Braley Dodson
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAbsk_0eSpXycL00

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bill introduced in the South Carolina Senate this year would prevent public school districts from making elementary school teachers work during their lunch breaks.

“It is unacceptable,” said Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-Georgetown County), who sponsored the bill. “We have to find a way to give these guys a break.”

The bill, S.16, was introduced this January. It made it out of the Senate last month, and remains in the House Committee on Education and Public Works.

Under the bill, elementary school teachers would be guaranteed a 30-minute “duty-free” lunch break each day. Districts would not be allowed to force teachers to work through their break, unless there are “extreme and unavoidable circumstances to ensure the safety and welfare of students and staff.” Districts would also be banned from offering to pay a teacher more to work through their break.

Districts would face penalties if a principal or school district doesn’t follow the policy. The bill does not list what those penalties would be.

If passed, the bill would be implemented before July 1, 2023. Districts would be open to adding further protections for teachers.

The legislation has the support of SC for Ed, a teacher advocacy group.

“We are excited to see positive movement on this bill and hope it will pass,” the organization told News13. “Sadly, districts have the ability to make this happen without it being state law, but they have chosen not to. If it takes a state law to give unencumbered time for elementary school teachers to take care of their needs, then we need that law. Frankly, it should be more time due to the unrealistic expectations placed on teachers.”

Goldfinch wrote the bill after hearing about the expectations placed on his daughter’s teacher. Currently, he said that teachers are being forced to do training during their breaks.

The reform was previously tied to an omnibus education bill, which he said turned partisan.

“It was a piece that everybody should have been able to get behind, but could not because of all the ugly parts of that bill,” Goldfinch said.

Taking that piece out of the omnibus bill is an attempt to help it gain approval. Passing it, he said, will show teachers that they’ve valued by the state.

“There is no reason why Democrats or Republicans should oppose this,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Onslow County Schools hopeful grants will help them expand

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Following the Onslow County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Onslow County Schools is optimistic about the future of some expansion projects for the district.   Commissioners approved for the school system to be able to apply for grants to potentially expand one school and open another. It’s going to allow […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three assistant principals from ENC part of state leadership program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Three assistant principals from Eastern North Carolina were part of 25 school leaders from around the state selected to participate in the inaugural Assistant Principal Accelerator Leadership Program. The three chosen from this area are: Rachel Eure, J. T. Barber Elementary School, Craven County Schools Brittany Moore, Warsaw Elementary School, Duplin […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Education
City
Georgetown, SC
State
South Carolina State
Georgetown County, SC
Government
WNCT

Suicide prevention training seminar to be held Tuesday in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A suicide prevention seminar will be held Tuesday at Ann Street United Methodist Church. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. and is open to the community. The church is hoping to bring awareness to the issue and bring the number of suicides down in their community. According to the church, Carteret […]
BEAUFORT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Goldfinch
WNCT

Will your donation help Ukrainians? Here’s how to tell if a charity is a scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Eager to help Ukrainian refugees? You might want to do a little research before you donate. The South Carolina Secretary of State’s office put out a reminder Tuesday morning to research an alleged charity before pulling out a wallet. “Our prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they fight for […]
SOCIETY
WNCT

NCDOT to host meeting on Dickinson Avenue improvements

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The public is invited to meet with state transportation and city of Greenville officials Tuesday to discuss the proposed improvements to Dickinson Avenue.  The N.C. Department of Transportation and the city are working together to improve Dickinson Avenue from Memorial Drive (N.C. 11) to Reade Circle. The project proposes to repair the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Elementary School#School District#Lunch Break#Senate#Sc#News13
WNCT

Jacksonville city manager announces his retirement

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A familiar face in Jacksonville city government has announced his retirement. WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports City Manager Dr. Richard Woodruff made the announcement during Tuesday’s city council workshop. His last day will be May 23. Woodruff has been city manager for 11 years and has been a fixture involving the city […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

March marks Women’s History Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With March comes celebrating the work women are doing throughout the United States and the world. For more than three decades, the U.S. has celebrated, and Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed this month as Women’s History Month in North Carolina. “The idea for women’s month and international women’s day is to challenge […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WNCT

Greenville’s Remarkable Women for 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We wanted to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. Ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern woman is city’s only female firefighter

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Elona Fowler is a unique woman, in so many ways. With Tuesday being International Women’s Day, it’s time to take a look at women doing unique jobs. Fowler is making history as New Bern’s only female firefighter. The mom of two said she never thought she would become a fire […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy