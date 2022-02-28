HackIllinois Creates Hackathon Experience for Beginners, Pros Alike

Brett Wheatley is the CEO of TransLoc, a transportation software solutions company that’s part of Ford’s mobility portfolio. Transportation serves as the foundation for community success. Our transportation systems allow residents to access amenities and businesses, commute to work or school and more. In order to forge these community connections, however, transportation providers must continue to prioritize closing gaps that currently impact millions of Americans — whether they cannot afford a car or regularly use personal rideshare services, do not live in close proximity to a bus station or have physical disabilities that make it difficult to use public transit options.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO