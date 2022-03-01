ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration opens for Spokane NFL Youth Flag Football

By Will Wixey
 7 days ago
Credit: Spokane Parks and Rec via Twitter

SPOKANE, Wash. — If your kid is ready to take the field, then an upcoming sport may be calling their name!

Registration for the NFL Flag Football League in Spokane is now open. NFL Flag offers a fun, non-contact football experience for both boys and girls ages 5-16.

Each player will receive an official NFL team jersey and NFL FLAG belt. Teams are made up of five to ten kids with practices on Tuesdays and league games on Thursdays. The registration fee is $139.

The NFL FLAG season starts May 31. You can register online here.

