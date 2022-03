It’s safe to say that the Auburn High School boys basketball team was properly motivated after being upset by Mount Spokane in last weekend’s state regional round. The Trojans, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, came out in the opening round of the Class 3A state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday morning and jumped all over No. 15 Kennewick, racing out to an early lead and never letting the foot off the gas in a 69-33 rout.

AUBURN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO