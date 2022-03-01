New COVID-19 cases slows in Montgomery County

A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. After weeks of new COVID-19 cases tallying over 1,000, Montgomery County health officials confirmed just 675 new cases Tuesday. (Rogelio V. Solis, STF / Associated Press)

After weeks of new COVID-19 cases tallying over 1,000, Montgomery County health officials confirmed just 675 new cases Tuesday.

The county’s total number of cases is now 135,370. The county’s testing positive saw another drop from 13 to 9 percent.

The Montgomery County Public Health District also confirmed 7 new COVID-19 related deaths bring the total to 1,260 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

On HoustonChronicle.com: More than half of Texans have been infected by COVID-19, according to CDC estimate

More than half of Texans had been infected by COVID-19 as of late January, according to a nationwide blood sample survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The survey was based on samples from 52 commercial laboratories across the country and included specimens that were collected as part of routine care and sick visits unrelated to the virus. The specimens were tested for a specific type of antibody developed in response to an infection but not vaccination.

The CDC has been regularly gathering the data since August 2020 to track the percentage of people with resolving or past infections, and how that varies across geographic areas and age groups.

The survey estimates that 14.7 million Texans — or 52.8 percent — had been infected. That’s well over the 6.5 million cases that have been publicly reported. That figure reflects a portion of the new infections from the record-breaking omicron wave, during which Texas reported more than 50,000 new cases in one day.

More than 83,500 Texans have died of COVID-19 since the global pandemic was declared nearly two years ago.

The CDC survey shows Texas’ cumulative infection rate is among the highest in the country, comparable to states in the Midwest, such as Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. Oregon and Maine are among the states with the lowest infection estimates, with rates of 17.8 percent and 23.2 percent, respectively.

To check out Montgomery County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://coronavirus-response-moco.hub.arcgis.com/.

Houston Chronicle reporter Julian Gill contributed to this story.

cdominguez@hcnonline.com