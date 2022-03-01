ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet turns his attention to Russian oligarchs

By Maya Yang
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304VfX_0eSpXCgp00
Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire, is being tracked by the Twitter account run by 19-year-old Jack Sweeney.

The teenager known for tracking Elon Musk’s jet has started to monitor the flight paths of Russian oligarchs as their movements come under increasing scrutiny following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a new Twitter account created over the weekend, 19-year-old Jack Sweeney from Florida has already amassed nearly 162,000 followers as the teen tracks the private jets of at least 21 Russian billionaires and tycoons.

According to the new account @RuOligarchJets, the private jets and helicopters of Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Football Club, have been taking off and touching down in various destinations including Moscow, Baku, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Dubai as of Monday.

In addition to tracking flight movements, Sweeney also tracks other measures including fuel usage and cost.

According to @RuOligarchJets, Abramovich’s Jet LX-RAY that landed in Baku had a flight time of 2 hours and 27 minutes, used 3,767kg of jet fuel which cost $6,369 and spent 13 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Other oligarchs being tracked by Sweeney include the steel magnate Alexander Abramov. According to Sweeney’s tracking, Abramov’s jets and helicopters have been taking off and touching down in locales spread across the world including London, Seychelles, Antigua and Barbuda and Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to NBC, the 19-year-old University of Central Florida student said, “It’s just been crazy. I just figured some people would be interested in it. I just didn’t think all kinds of people would be.”

Sweeney, who is studying information technology, added, “Before this, I didn’t even know there were these [influential] oligarchs like this. They probably do have a decent amount of power from what I can understand.”

Howard Stoffer, an international affairs professor and Russia specialist at the University of New Haven, told NBC that these oligarchs “are the glitterati of Russia”.

“They should be exposed and they should be paying whatever price a country can extract from them … Get these [airplane] tail numbers out. Tell the governments these are the people, this is where they’re located and let them take whatever action they feel is appropriate,” he added.

Along with Russian billionaires, Sweeney also has started tracking the flight paths of planes and jets owned by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Last week, he launched @PutinJet but added a disclaimer, saying, “Don’t expect this to be too accurate though, there are a dozen VIP Russian planes and ADS-B [Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast] coverage isn’t great in Russia.”

In addition to the Russian president and tycoons, Sweeney created at least 16 other automated Twitter accounts that track the flight movements of the rich and famous, including the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the rapper Drake.

“They’re either really prominent people or just like really interesting,” Sweeney said recently, referring to the people he tracks.

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Elon Musk
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Private Jet#Russian#Twitter#Chelsea Football Club#Nbc
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
The Guardian

The Guardian

184K+
Followers
55K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy