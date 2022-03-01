Putin has ‘blood on his hands’ and is ‘violating human rights on industrial scale’, Truss says

Vladimir Putin has the blood of innocent Ukrainians "on his hands" and has "violated human rights on an industrial scale", Liz Truss has said.

Britain 's foreign secretary condemned Russia 's behaviour on Tuesday evening and called for the nation to be isolated on the international stage.

"The Blood is on Putin's hands. Not just of innocent Ukrainians, but the men he has sent to die," Ms Truss said.

"He is violating human rights on an industrial scale and the world won't stand for it."

