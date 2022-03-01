ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield raises new city flag for the first time

By Tony Nguyen
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The downtown square has a new addition on the flagpole alongside the Missouri and American flags.

A large gathering of Springfieldians joined together to celebrate and honor the 1938 city flag as a new one is raised as its successor.

Chatting with Mayor McClure about the newly approved Springfield Flag – 01/17/2022

Mayor Ken McClure began the celebration with a speech about the importance of a flag.

“Why do people become so invested in flags? I was reminded, as I’m sure you were, of the power of a flag symbolism over the weekend as I watched scenes from literally all around the world of people flying the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with its people,” said McClure.

He says many flags are held in high esteem for their history, for the sacrifices made by the people, for the qualities for which the city and the people they represent stand.

“Springfield’s 1938 flag has served us well and today we honor it,” says McClure.

The 1938 flag was given to the Executive Director of the History Museum on The Square Katie Turer.

“We’re very excited. We’ll be including this in our collections at the history museum now to preserve it for the future.” Says Turer.

A group called the Springfield Identity Project, made up of local business professionals and headed by John McQueary, made the new flag’s design in 2017.

City Council approved the new design proposed by the Springfield Identity Project as the official City of Springfield flag on January 10, 2022.

Watch the entire ceremony above.

