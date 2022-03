Lincoln has faced its fair share of adversity in recent months as fewer and fewer luxury shoppers consider the brand, which has led to a strange phenomenon in a world where almost everything is selling for more than its sticker price – Lincoln vehicles are actually moving for less than MSRP, on average. As the luxury brand prepares to launch a number of new models and fully electrify its lineup by 2027, FoMoCo recently opened its very first boutique Lincoln showroom as it aims to increase brand awareness, and now, a new mobile vehicle spa and concierge program have been created to aid in that effort.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO