Kellogg, IA

Iowa veteran used gun and camera in service in Vietnam

By Roger Riley
 7 days ago

KELLOGG, Iowa — In 1967, an Iowa farm boy from Kellogg got his draft notice. Conrad Van Maaren would be going into the Army – something his parents and he had been expecting.

“They weren’t exactly happy we knew what might happen,” said Van Maaren. He left Iowa for Vietnam and soon he was on the battlefield seeing things he had never encountered before.

“My assignment very first day I got there was to go through casualties and take off all the personal belongings put them in a bag, and put them in the body bag,” said Van Maaren.

His main job: a machine gunner on a Huey Helicopter.

“I was a machine gunner, and always a target by the enemy, because if they could get you out they can get the fire power down,” said Conrad.

When Van Maaren wasn’t firing bullets, he was shooting pictures on a little Kodak camera he brought along. He would send the film to Japan where they would process the film, and return the pictures and more film to him in Vietnam.

He has taken all those photos and had them digitized and put into hardbound books of memories of his service in Vietnam.

“I don’t know why documented stuff, I just took pictures everywhere I went,” said Van Maaren. “During Christmas there was supposedly a cease-fire for three days, it pretty well held up, but you know after the cease-fire things are broke loose.”

For VanMaaren, talking about Vietnam was hard to do, until 2019. That was the year he and two sons made a trip back to Vietnam, and visited the places he had served.

“I was very emotional that’s why I had my sons are they they help me help me a lot,” said Van Maaren.

His letters home are also bound in a book. He loved to write letters to his Mom.

“I love you Mommy, I wrote five letters today,” wrote Van Maaren. “I’ve been catching up on a few I’ll try to solve the rest the next time. I love you mommy, XOXOXO love, your son, Connie.”

A couple of books with Van Maaren’s photos and a book of his letters home can be seen by the public at the Kellogg Museum , which is open by appointment.

