OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cold start across the metro with temperatures in the teens to around 20. However, that does put us about 10 degrees warmer than our morning start yesterday. That warming trend will continue right into the afternoon, with lots of sunshine and a southwest breeze bringing us a quick warm-up. Temperatures should push into the middle 40s by the lunch hour, with highs in the mid to upper 50s around the metro. A few spots in eastern Nebraska may even push close to 60 degrees. We’ll cool quickly after sunset, falling back into the 40s and 30s overnight.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO