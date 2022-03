Ever since part of my heart manifested itself into two humans that walk around in the world, I find myself spending most of my mental energy trying to toughen it up. If I’m honest, I really started to guard my heart back in 1989, when the usual Mean Girl escapades started to appear, with all the tiny micro aggressions that come along with it. Twelve year-old Me was always a little bit surprised when it would happen – to this day I can’t hold on to a social slight. I just don’t have the mental energy. I’m like a goldfish in a bowl that way, truly shocked every time I round the corner and see that plastic castle.

