Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying thousands of cars from Germany to the United States has sunk in the mid-Atlantic nearly two weeks after a fire broke out on board....

Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
CarBuzz.com

VW's Worst Fears Coming True Over Cargo Ship Fire

Fire crews have largely managed to contain the flames and intense smoke that engulfed the now-abandoned Felicity Age container ship. Currently afloat in the Atlantic Ocean, the ship's 22-member crew was forced to evacuate following a fire that broke out several days ago. The good news is that they're okay and no oil spills were observed. What's not so good is that the Volkswagen Group had as many as 4,000 new vehicles onboard. Their status remained unknown until now.
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average age of cars still on the road in America is 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. And though not exactly by measure of years, the longest lasting car on the road is the Toyota Land Cruiser.  There are several reasons for the increased longevity of […]
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
SlashGear

This flying car just got approval to soar over traffic

Slovakian company Klein Vision is inching closer towards fulfilling humanity’s obsession with flying cars. Klein Vision’s AirCar prototype was recently issued a Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of flight testing (and over 200 takeoffs and landings) mandated by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale To Wrap Up February

Check out cars for sale that popped up on Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we head into March.
