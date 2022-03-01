ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Son called out, ‘Mom,’ then stabbed her more than 20 times at Arlington home: warrant

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On home surveillance video, Teresa Dewitt Pierce can be seen arriving at her Arlington home Sunday night, getting out of her Ford Mustang and walking into her garage. The 55-year-old woman never made it inside of her home. A slender man wearing a gray hooded jacket and dark pants...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Pierce, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
DFW Community News

Rockwall Police Department recognizes Rookie of the Year

ROCKWALL, TX (March 8, 2022) Officer Dylan Sparks first started with the Rockwall Police Department in May of 2018 as a dispatcher in the Rockwall Police Department’s Communications Division. He was then brought on as a police officer in May of 2020. In his short time here, Officer Sparks has distinguished himself as a self-starter who is eager to learn the job and carries himself as a true professional. He has established himself as a reliable team member on his shift and has developed advanced technical skills in the area of DWI detection and enforcement. Additionally, he recently tested for and was selected to serve on the Rockwall Police Department SWAT Containment Team. He is a quick learner, a committed team member, and carries himself in a professional and positive light and we are honored to recognize him as the 2022 Rookie of the Year.
ROCKWALL, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
80K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy