Son called out, ‘Mom,’ then stabbed her more than 20 times at Arlington home: warrant
By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
DFW Community News
7 days ago
On home surveillance video, Teresa Dewitt Pierce can be seen arriving at her Arlington home Sunday night, getting out of her Ford Mustang and walking into her garage. The 55-year-old woman never made it inside of her home. A slender man wearing a gray hooded jacket and dark pants...
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Katelyn (Kat) Buller, 16, who was reported missing on March 4. Buller, who also goes by ‘Jupiter’ suffers from depression that requires medication that she may not have with her, according to family and friends.
Grand Prairie police say an arrest has been made following a high-speed chase that took place Friday afternoon. At about 3:25 p.m. March 4, attempted to stop the driver of a gray 2019 Volkswagen Altas which was believed to have been reported stolen. The driver refused to pull over and...
A Dallas County jury found Darius Fields guilty of engaging in an organized criminal activity Tuesday in connection with the 2017 kidnapping and murder of Shavon Randle and Michael Titus. The jury deliberated for three hours after closing arguments in the case against Fields whom prosecutors described as the ringleader...
Shavon Randle’s mother told jurors she tried to call her daughter’s phone repeatedly in the frantic moments after the 13-year old’s kidnapping back in 2017. Shaquana Persley is the last witness in the state case against Darius Fields who is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County 911 District suffered a 911 outage Tuesday afternoon, March 8, but it was restored in about 15 minutes. The outage affected emergency agencies across the area including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire and MedStar. “Our tech team was in the process...
ROCKWALL, TX (March 8, 2022) Officer Dylan Sparks first started with the Rockwall Police Department in May of 2018 as a dispatcher in the Rockwall Police Department’s Communications Division. He was then brought on as a police officer in May of 2020. In his short time here, Officer Sparks has distinguished himself as a self-starter who is eager to learn the job and carries himself as a true professional. He has established himself as a reliable team member on his shift and has developed advanced technical skills in the area of DWI detection and enforcement. Additionally, he recently tested for and was selected to serve on the Rockwall Police Department SWAT Containment Team. He is a quick learner, a committed team member, and carries himself in a professional and positive light and we are honored to recognize him as the 2022 Rookie of the Year.
WASHINGTON and WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A history-making trial has ended that connected Washington, DC with Wylie, Texas. A member of a Texas militia from Wylie has become the first person convicted by a jury for his role in the January 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol. Guy...
