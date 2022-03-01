Son called out, ‘Mom,’ then stabbed her more than 20 times at Arlington home: warrant

ROCKWALL, TX (March 8, 2022) Officer Dylan Sparks first started with the Rockwall Police Department in May of 2018 as a dispatcher in the Rockwall Police Department’s Communications Division. He was then brought on as a police officer in May of 2020. In his short time here, Officer Sparks has distinguished himself as a self-starter who is eager to learn the job and carries himself as a true professional. He has established himself as a reliable team member on his shift and has developed advanced technical skills in the area of DWI detection and enforcement. Additionally, he recently tested for and was selected to serve on the Rockwall Police Department SWAT Containment Team. He is a quick learner, a committed team member, and carries himself in a professional and positive light and we are honored to recognize him as the 2022 Rookie of the Year.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO