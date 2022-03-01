Mississippi county OKs contracts for Emmett Till statue

It has been 66 years since Deborah Watts, lost her cousin Emmett Till. “That was a 14-year-old boy that was brutally murdered,” said Deborah Watts,. Brutally murdered in the segregated south in 1955. Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was in Mississippi visiting relatives. A white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he whistled at her and touched her in a Mississippi store. Till was kidnapped, beaten and shot in the head. Till's body, weighted down with a large fan from a cotton gin, was pulled from the Tallahatchie River three days later. His mother, Mamie Till Mobley, insisted on an open casket, galvanizing the civil rights movement.

