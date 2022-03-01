ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi county OKs contracts for Emmett Till statue

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county has approved contracts for a sculptor to make...

WJTV 12

Mississippi House panel OKs limits on teaching about race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi House committee divided along lines of race and party Monday in advancing a bill that would limit how race can be discussed in classrooms. The short title of Senate Bill 2113 says it would prohibit “critical race theory.” But the main text of the bill does not mention or define the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cousin of Emmett Till Keeps His Memory Alive While Pushing For Justice

It has been 66 years since Deborah Watts, lost her cousin Emmett Till. “That was a 14-year-old boy that was brutally murdered,” said Deborah Watts,. Brutally murdered in the segregated south in 1955. Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was in Mississippi visiting relatives. A white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he whistled at her and touched her in a Mississippi store. Till was kidnapped, beaten and shot in the head. Till's body, weighted down with a large fan from a cotton gin, was pulled from the Tallahatchie River three days later. His mother, Mamie Till Mobley, insisted on an open casket, galvanizing the civil rights movement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Mexico nears 100k missing

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — For the investigators, the human foot -- burned, but with some fabric still attached -- was the tipoff: Until recently, this squat, ruined house was a place where bodies were ripped apart and incinerated, where the remains of some of Mexico’s missing multitudes were obliterated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate committee OKs bill to cut some taxes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Senate committee on Tuesday passed a bill that would phase out part of the state income tax and reduce the sales tax on groceries. It’s a more modest proposal than a separate House bill that seeks to erase the income tax over several years. The House also proposes a reduction in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Northern Virginia Daily

Mississippi Senate OKs pay bill 'by teachers, for teachers'

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators acted quickly Wednesday to unanimously pass a teacher pay raise bill, sending it back to the House for possible debate within the next three weeks. The vote came a day after the Senate Education and Appropriations committees approved a version of the bill,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Times Daily

Rhonda Gore running for District 4 U.S. House seat

A former teacher and University of North Alabama graduate has announced she is running as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Robert Aderholt.
ALABAMA STATE
Times Daily

Bids for U.S. 43 resurfacing will be opened March 25

TUSCUMBIA — The Alabama Department of Transportation will open bids Friday, March 25, for the resurfacing of a segment of U.S. Highway 43 south of Muscle Shoals.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Emmett Till
Times Daily

Ten hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Ten people were taken to hospitals and several remain unaccounted for following an explosion and fire at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, authorities said.
MARYLAND STATE
Times Daily

Georgia Senate passes bill ending gun license requirement

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate passed a Republican-backed bill Monday that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public — eliminating a current background check requirement.
ATLANTA, GA
Times Daily

Witness: Jan. 6 rioter wanted to remove 'corrupt' lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first person to be tried in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was a Texas militia member who advocated for physically removing and replacing "corrupt" members of Congress as he drove to Washington, D.C., a former group member testified Friday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Times Daily

John Lewis missed at Alabama civil rights pilgrimage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Nearly 20 members of Congress began an annual pilgrimage through Alabama's civil rights sites Friday without the person who inspired so many to attend in past years: the late Rep. John Lewis.
ALABAMA STATE
Times Daily

Fire chief: Cut gas pipe found in basement after explosion

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Investigators have found a cut gas pipe in the basement of a Maryland four-story apartment building destroyed by an explosion and fire, but investigators are working multiple theories on the cause, a fire official said Friday.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Times Daily

Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A jury cleared an Amtrak engineer Friday of all charges stemming from a derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015, concluding that his operation of the train at more than twice the speed limit on a curve didn't constitute criminal negligence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Daily

Virus hospitalizations at lowest point in Alabama since 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at their lowest point in Alabama since late 2021 in another sign that the latest wave of illness is loosening its grip on the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Times Daily

Capitol rioter from Idaho gets 4 years for attacking police

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who hit a police officer with a pipe as part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last year was sentenced Friday to more than four years in federal prison.
IDAHO STATE
Times Daily

Man sentenced for stealing veteran, Social Security benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison in South Florida for his part in running a scheme to steal more than $1.8 million in veteran and Social Security benefits.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Times Daily

Breonna Taylor's family, protesters upset over acquittal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The acquittal of an ex-Louisville police officer tied to the botched drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor's death is stirring the frustrations of her family and protesters who marched for months in her name.
LOUISVILLE, KY

