Over the last several decades, there have been roughly 200 attempts in Congress to approve anti-lynching legislation. Each failed. In late 2018, the Senate finally passed a bipartisan measure, but the Republican-led House didn’t advance it before the end of the 115th Congress. Two years later, an anti-lynching bill came very close, but Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky played a key role in derailing the effort.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO