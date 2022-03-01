Wizards' Vernon Carey: Ruled out Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers made what appears to be their final roster moves of the 2021-22 season after the All-Star break by waiving DeAndre Jordan, who struggled mightily in his playing time with the Lakers, to make room for D.J. Augustin. They also added Wenyen Gabriel via a two-way contract.
The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
After being ruled out of Monday's game with "significant knew soreness, nobody was expecting LeBron James to get much attention tonight. But once the game was rolling, James went viral online after he was caught enjoying a bag of popcorn on the sidelines. It's a pretty dark and mysterious look...
Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Larry was wildly successful in the NBA, winning multiple NBA championships while solidifying himself as one of the all-time greats, and helping make the Boston Celtics one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NBA.
A chilling booking photo of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner holding up a piece of paper with her name on it was released by Russian authorities. It's not clear where she was when the photo was taken but Griner was arrested by Russian airport customs agents in February for allegedly having hash oil in her suitcase.
The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
Saturday's game between Duke and North Carolina was the final one that Mike Krzyzewski will take part in as the longtime coach will retire following the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina came away with a 94-81 win over their arch rivals, but that wasn't where the rivalry stopped. Following the final...
Walker (illness) will not play Monday against the Lakers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. As expected, Walker will miss at least one contest to begin the week as he battles a non-COVID illness. The Spurs will also be without Devin Vassell (illness), so rookie Joshua Primo could be among the players in line to see more action.
Allen (hip) will not play Tuesday against the Thunder. Allen is still dealing with soreness in his hip, so the Bucks will hold him out of action against an inferior opponent on the front end of a back-to-back. Wesley Matthews is not on the injury report, so he'll likely start at shooting guard in Allen's place.
The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
Porter (illness) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers. An illness kept Porter out of Monday's loss in Denver, and he's apparently still dealing with symptoms. Consider him day-to-day looking ahead to Thursday's rematch with the Nuggets.
There's only a handful of weeks remaining in the 2021-22 regular season as the NBA enters its stretch run to the playoffs. Unfortunately, many teams, including top contenders in each conference, are still shorthanded as they deal with injuries to key players. In the Western Conference, Phoenix Suns point guard...
Suggs (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Suns, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports. Suggs didn't take part in the Magic's morning shootaround and will be sidelined for a second straight game. The rookie's next chance to suit up will be the second half of Orlando's back-to-back Wednesday in New Orleans. In Suggs' absence, R.J. Hampton will draw a second consecutive start.
Indiana Pacers forward Lance Stephenson (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game agains the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephenson's scratch was announced after Indiana's veteran was originally expected to play. In a challenging spot against a Cleveland unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, expect Chris Duarte to play more minutes on Tuesday night.
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
The Syracuse men’s basketball team (15-16) squares off against the Florida State Seminoles (17-13) in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Syracuse is coming off a loss to the Miami Hurricanes while Florida State is coming off a win...
Philadelphia 76ers fans have had March 10 circled on their calendars ever since the team traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden. They’re hoping for the chance to boo the two-time All-Star who stopped wanting to play for them. Simmons, of course, cited mental health struggles...
Comments / 0