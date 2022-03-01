Wizards' Vernon Carey: Ruled out Tuesday

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.

2 DAYS AGO