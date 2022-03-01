ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Won't play Wednesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Wagner (ribs) has been ruled out for...

www.cbssports.com

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Won't play Sunday

VanVleet (knee) is unavailable for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports. VanVleet will be sidelined for the fifth consecutive contest as he continues to manage soreness in his right knee. Malachi Flynn (hamstring) is also out, leaving Toronto extremely short on backcourt depth. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam should see some run at the point for the Raptors, and Dalano Banton should also receive more playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Won't play Monday

Wright (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against Portland. Wright has been sidelined since Jan. 23 due to a left UCL injury and will be unavailable once again Monday. However, he's recently been cleared for contract practices, so he appears close to making a return to game action. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Thunder.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Won't play Sunday

Flynn (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. Flynn and Fred VanVleet (knee) have both been ruled out, so Dalano Banton and recently acquired Armoni Brooks are both candidates for increased roles. The rookie Banton has appeared in 53 games for Toronto this season and is averaging 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.4 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Won't play Sunday

Rondo (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Rondo was doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup, so it's not very surprising that he'll be held out against Toronto. However, he's making progress in his recovery, and his next chance to return will be Tuesday against Indiana.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Marquese Chriss: Won't play Monday

Chriss (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Jazz. Chriss is slated to miss a ninth straight game due to a sore right knee. Maxi Kleber (ankle) is also questionable, so Dwight Powell and Davis Bertans may be in line for increased work in the frontcourt once again.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Won't play Monday

Lowry (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Lowry is slated to miss a fifth straight game due to a personal matter, and there's no indication regarding when he may return. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin (Achilles) remain candidates for increased usage.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Won't play Tuesday

Aldridge has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against Charlotte due to a right hip impingement. Aldridge scored 14 points (7-10 FG) across 23 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Celtics, but he apparently picked up a hip injury as well. In his absence, Nicolas Claxton and Blake Griffin are both candidates for increased roles behind Andre Drummond.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Johnson: Won't play Tuesday

Johnson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Magic, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Johnson drilled a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday against the Knicks, capping of a season-high 38-point performance. However, he was sidelined for the following contest due to a quad injury and will remain out for a second consecutive game Tuesday. With Devin Booker (COVID-19 protocols) also sidelined, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig are all candidates for increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Gary Payton: Won't play Tuesday

Payton (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Clippers. His MRI returned clean. Payton is slated to miss his third straight game due left knee soreness. In his absence, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee are candidates for increased roles.
NBA
NBC Sports

Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
NBA
Newsday

Knicks' Nerlens Noel won't play again until he's healthy

SACRAMENTO — While Mitchell Robinson has established himself as a vital cog for the Knicks this season, Nerlens Noel has endured a nightmare of.a season, and it took another turn Sunday. Noel has battled an assortment of injuries since the preseason and has played in only 25 games. Questions...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five-game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch, exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents is concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Listed as questionable

Barton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton sprained his left ankle during Sunday's overtime win over the Pelicans, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game that the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Either way, if Barton is sidelined Monday, Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes and Bones Hyland are all candidates for increased roles.
NBA

