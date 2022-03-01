ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Elliot Finish His Song? Everything to Know About ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly the beginning. Euphoria‘s season 2 finale introduced many twists and turns that ended with the audience having more questions than answers. Even though the entire season hinted at Fez’s (Angus Cloud) potential demise, it was actually his little brother that ended up dying after they were sold out to the...

Vulture

Dominic Fike Says Elliot’s ‘Absolutely’ Back for Euphoria Season 3

If you’re still deciding on shipping Julliot or Rules as the season finale quickly approaches, Euphoria newcomer Dominic Fike confirmed you may have more time to choose; he will be back for the upcoming third season of the HBO hit series. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fike sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Euphoria and the validity of fan theories online. One popular theory is Fike’s character, Elliot, is actually Nate’s (played by Jacob Elordi) long-lost brother. “I’m not even gonna lie, I saw this one online,” said the Euphoria actor, “I looked at it for a while and there were so many things connecting and people talking about it through these Reddit threads. At the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?’” In response to a final theory that Elliot is a figment of Rue’s (Zendaya) imagination, Fike replied, “You wish!” and said Elliot would “absolutely” be back for season three. He also performed as the musical guest, singing his song “Babydoll.” Fike was nominated for his first Grammy for Justin Bieber’s Justice and was featured on Paul McCartney’s “Kiss of Venus.”
