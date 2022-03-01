Is an independent medical exam really independent? Ask the lawyer

Workers’ compensation is almost always required for your employees, but that may not be true of the independent contractors you hire for your projects. In many cases, state law doesn’t necessarily require independent contractors to be covered under your workers’ comp insurance policies, as they’re technically someone else’s employees. That said, it’s important to differentiate between who you’re required to cover and who you’re not. In particular, you need to know what qualifies someone as a 1099 independent contractor. This specific classification means that a worker is not considered an employee under the state workers’ comp laws. The criteria to consider someone an independent contractor can vary based on the state in which your business is located, so it’s important to know what the parameters are for independent contractors in your state to avoid misclassification.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO