Cam Thomas (hand) available Tuesday for Nets

Former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to be among the most sought-after quarterbacks of free agency, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. One of the noisiest narratives emerging from the NFL's combine over the weekend (apart from the prospects themselves) was that Trubisky would be among the most sought-after quarterbacks of the 2022 free agent class. Trubisky's tenure in Chicago ended poorly, but former Bears head coach Matt Nagy's tumultuous time there has since painted Trubisky's struggles in Chicago in a different light. After spending the past season with the Bills and the staff that helped shape Josh Allen into an MVP-caliber player, Trubisky could find himself with another starting job in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO