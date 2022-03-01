Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Available Tuesday

Thomas (back) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Hornets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Thomas suffered a back contusion following an offensive foul with 4:22 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Celtics and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. However, the issue doesn't appear to be serious and won't cost him any extra games. The rookie's role is expected to be diminished significantly this week with the return of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for the Nets' next three games, but he should still be capable of providing a spark off the bench.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO