ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Available Tuesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Diallo (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamidou Diallo
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke falls in updated Top 25 And 1 after loss to UNC in Coach K's last home game

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Cameron Thomas (back) available for Tuesday's game against Hornets

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas (back) is active for Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Despite his questionable designation, Thomas will be available off the bench on Tuesday night. In a matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Thomas to score 9.2 FanDuel points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Wizards
CBS Sports

Nets' Cam Thomas: Available Tuesday

Thomas (back) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Hornets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Thomas suffered a back contusion following an offensive foul with 4:22 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Celtics and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. However, the issue doesn't appear to be serious and won't cost him any extra games. The rookie's role is expected to be diminished significantly this week with the return of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for the Nets' next three games, but he should still be capable of providing a spark off the bench.
NBA
NBC Sports

Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five-game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch, exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents is concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
NBA
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Rajon Rondo (toe) available Tuesday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo will suit up Tuesday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Rondo had missed five consecutive contests due to a right great toe sprain. However, he has received the green light to return to the court on Tuesday. Our models project Rondo for 4.7...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Listed as questionable

Barton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton sprained his left ankle during Sunday's overtime win over the Pelicans, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game that the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Either way, if Barton is sidelined Monday, Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes and Bones Hyland are all candidates for increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy