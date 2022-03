When it comes to anime and cosplay, no fandom does it like the Naruto community. The group is going on strong after decades on the scene, and Boruto Uzumaki is hyping its new generation with all of his friends. Of course, there are plenty who want to stick to Naruto's golden years, and many cosplayers have even adapted its opening or endings into looks. It turns out the anime's high school AU ending is a popular pick for those fans, and now, one fan has gone beyond with their spin on schoolgirl Sakura.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO