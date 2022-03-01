Hudson Valley liquor store says customers refusing to buy Russian liquor

Several states across the country are calling on liquor stores and bars to remove Russian-made products from their shelves.

While New York has yet to follow suit, Russian liquor has become quite the taboo topic in the Hudson Valley.

There was a steady stream of customers coming into Wise Liquor Outlet on Route 59 in Nanuet. No one seemed to be buying Russian liquor though.

"I mean it's all day long, that's all we hear," says manager Michael Costanzo.

Customer Steven Hecht says he routinely has a friend from Russia send him liquor.

"Bottles that you can only get in Russia, you can't get them in the U.S., and now I won't take them anymore. I said, 'Don't bring them to me because I don't want to support what's going on in your country.'"

And while Russian liquor is going seemingly untouched, Costanzo says his customers are asking if there are any Ukranian products.

And he does have one - Khor is a Ukrainian vodka distilled seven times.

He says now it's started selling due to the conflict.