Calvin Ridley Return? Trade? Falcons Reveal Status

By Cole Thompson
Falcon Report
 7 days ago

A new day at the NFL Scouting Combine, but no update on Calvin Ridley's status with the organization

INDIANAPOLIS -- Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley is going to be the talk of the team's offseason.

At 27 and entering a contract year, what will general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith do about his status moving forward?

Calvin Ridley makes a catch

Calvin Ridley in practice

Calvin Ridley vs. Miami Dolphins

Both Fontenot and Smith were asked about Ridley's status during their interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday afternoon. Fontenot's answer has not changed since the pass-catcher was placed on the league's NFI list (non-football injury) back in early November.

"It's just not something that we can talk about at this point," Fontenot said Tuesday. "I understand the frustration from everyone regarding (the situation). It's just not something that we can talk about right now. At the appropriate time, we will share everything we can."

Smith shared a similar message, understanding that the organization cannot provide a concrete answer as free agency and the NFL draft looms near.

"Those who cover us locally get sick of me saying it, but I don't have an update," Smith said.

Ridley is a member of the Falcons, but has not returned to the building as of this time.

Atlanta picked up Ridley's fifth-year option in 2021, but he only played in five games last season as he stepped away from the game to deal with his own personal matters. Next season, he's on the books for $11.1 million.

The Falcons are one of 11 teams over the cap entering the offseason at $7.3 million over the 2022’s $208 million number. Ridley's departure would put them back on the positive side and give them a net profit of $3.8 million.

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley vs. Minnesota Vikings

Calvin Ridley in 2019

Several teams are expected to be in play for receivers this offseason, including the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders. All six franchises currently have at least $11 million in salary cap entering March.

Obviously Ridley is an immense talent that the Falcons have a lot to invest in, but with the likelihood of his career fizzling out in Atlanta, the team should look at other options.

