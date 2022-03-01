ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Man Admits Paying Social Media Users In Philippines To Produce Child Porn, Feds Say

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
A keyboard Photo Credit: Pexels/Marta Branco

A man from Maryland has pleaded guilty to helping produce child pornography that was made overseas, federal officials announced.

Patrick Wood, 35, of Silver Spring, admitted to using social media to pay social media users in the Philippines to collect pornographic images of children, U.S. District Attorney of Maryland Erek Barron said.

The images and videos depict at least five children, male and female, under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit behavior per Wood’s request, court documents say. In addition, more content was found depicting at least eight minor male victims between 14 and 17 years old.

After searching through Wood’s electronics and social media accounts, law enforcement discovered he paid more than $40,000 to these conspirators in exchange for the pornography. In total, officials found that Wood collected more than 150 images and five videos.

Per his plea agreement, Wood will have to register as a national sex offender when he is released from prison. If his agreement is accepted, Wood will be sentenced between 17 and 23 years in prison. His sentencing date is scheduled for May 23.

