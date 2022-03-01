ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senseonics swings to net income in Q4 as its beats on the top and bottom lines

By Jonathan Block
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glucose monitoring system manufacturer Senseonics Holdings (NYSE:SENS) swung to Q4 2021 net income amidst a modest increase in revenue. The company also set net revenue...

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

