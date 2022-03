World-renowned printmaker and artist Lou Stovall has a new exhibition in his birthplace of Athens, Georgia. “Lou Stovall: Of Land and Origins” highlights the works inspired by his life, nature, and poetic meditations. The show is on view through May 29 at the Georgia Museum of Art on the campus of the University of Georgia. Shawnya Harris is the museum’s curator of African-American art. She joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share a bit of history on the artist and how he expanded the world’s visual vocabulary of print.

