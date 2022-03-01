Food delivery robots arrive at University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new kids on campus are not kids. They’re robots.

Adorned with stickers that read, “Hungry? I deliver to Vols,” self-driving robots from the Starship company are now being tested at the University of Tennessee campus.

Weighing 70 pounds without cargo, these machines deliver groceries and food to students directly from campus dining services.

The electronic robots are operated autonomously using a mixture of computer vision and GPS and have a top speed of 4 mph. They can go up curbs and can even operate in rain and snow.

“They’re really cute. I’ve seen them on other campuses so I’m glad that we have them now,” one Tennessee student told WATE.

Students and faculty go to starship-tennessee.com to download the app and begin ordering food.

Starship operates in multiple countries and their robots have completed more than 1.5 million autonomous deliveries.

