TV Series

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Get Ready for Pirates in Episode 15

By Chase Thomas
 3 days ago
“NCIS: Hawaii” has been a huge success as a spin-off for CBS. The show kicked off its latest season in September and now they are already through fourteen episodes in the latest season. Speaking of the latest season, Episode 15 will actually include pirates, so fans should prepare accordingly for this...

Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Reveals How the Show Will Cross Over

The new spin-off “NCIS: Hawai’i” finally gets a crossover with the flagship show next month in a two-part event. “NCIS” and all the other CBS shows return next week now that the 2022 Winter Olympics have wrapped up this past weekend. We can’t wait to pick up with all our favorite agents again. It’s been a long hiatus, but fans are ready to jump back in with where the procedurals left off.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Vance Goes Out in the Field in Upcoming Episode

What’s this? NCIS director Leon Vance is out in the field, tracking down a bad guy. We thought he left those days behind him to run the show. CBS is teasing fans with photos of the new NCIS episode. This one is called “First Steps” and it’s set to air March 7, when TV fully returns to its normal self after spending most of February on ice. That’s Winter Olympics Ice.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS: LA' Alum Returns to Reprise Role for Upcoming Episode

NCIS: Los Angeles fans are getting a blast from the past as Peter Cambor returns to his role as Nate Getz next month. Cambor, who appeared in the CBS drama as the operational psychologist beginning its first season, last appeared midway through Season 8, and will return in the Sunday, March 13 episode titled "All the Little Things."
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'NCIS': Brian Dietzen on Co-Writing His First Episode and Possible 'Sydney' Crossover (Exclusive)

NCIS star Brian Dietzen is adding another credit to his name: writer. The longtime actor on CBS' popular procedural sat down with ET's Matt Cohen last week to discuss co-writing Monday's episode, "The Helpers," with writer/executive producer Scott Williams. In the episode, Jimmy and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are exposed to a deadly biotoxin while investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico. For Dietzen, getting to help shape an episode of NCIS was the natural next step.
TV SERIES
Hawaii State
Vanessa Lachey
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Was This Jack Reagan’s Worst Decision?

One of the characters on Blue Bloods that is interesting is Jack Reagan. Sometimes, though, he makes decisions that are head-shaking. There was one decision that might be the worst that Jack has ever made. Which one are we talking about? We’re going to get some help with this question thanks to Looper.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Did NCIS Make The Wrong Choice With Palmer And Kasie's Fates In The Dangerous New Episode?

Spoilers ahead for the February 28 episode of NCIS Season 19, called "The Helpers." NCIS was a family affair for Palmer in "The Helpers," although not in the way he would have wanted. He saw wife Breena again in a hallucination while on the brink of a painful death, and his daughter Victoria was faced with losing another parent while her dad was trapped in lockdown with Kasie. For a tense few minutes, it really felt like NCIS might lose Palmer and/or Kasie, particularly with the reveal that Kasie was having second thoughts about signing on for another five years. By the end of the hour, however, not only were both alive and on the mend, but Kasie decided that she's game to stay on at the agency. But did the show make the right choice for their fates?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Says Jimmy and Kasie Will ‘Physically Deteriorate’ in Intense Episode 13

You better believe Monday night’s NCIS episode will be one for the books. For many reasons. But one of them involves Jimmy and Kasie. See, both characters are going to be shut off from people due to a biotoxin. They get to spend time closed off while trying to fix the problem. But they are going to “physically deteriorate” unless a solution is found.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Burgess’ Sonogram Was Actually Co-Executive Producer Chad Saxton’s Child

Over its nine seasons on NBC, “Chicago PD” showrunners, writers, and producers have remained pretty transparent regarding some of the tricks that take place behind the scenes that contribute to the show’s most important storylines. Most recently, we learned Officer Kim Burgess’s sonogram in season seven actually belonged to series co-executive producer Chad Saxton‘s wife.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Clip With Brian Dietzen Ahead of Episode He Wrote

NCIS star Katrina Law did her best Jess Knight impersonation to show fellow co-star Brian Dietzen some love and hype tonight’s new episode. If you’re an avid NCIS fan, you know Jess is known for how well she can interrogate someone. So she conducted a playful Q and A with Dietzen and posted the reel on Instagram. Dietzen portrays Dr. Jimmy Palmer. And he also co-wrote tonight’s new episode.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Just Discovered the Most Adorable Backup Singer Ever

Luke Combs has a new backup singer in mind. And this time, it’s a four-year-old boy with the most adorable voice. Earlier today, the country singer reshared the sweetest video ever. In the video, you’ll see a little boy singing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” in front of his family. And let me tell you, Outsiders, he knows how to rock. One day, we might be watching him perform a duet with Combs himself.
MUSIC
FanSided

Is a new episode of NCIS: LA on tonight? (February 20)

Sunday nights are supposed to be about our favorite TV crime dramas. What’s the case tonight? Is NCIS: LA back on the air yet?. We’ve gone long enough without a new episode of NCIS: LA. Sadly, we need to go a little bit longer. There isn’t going to be a new episode of the series tonight, Sunday, Feb. 20.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Return of ‘Love Is Blind’ With Stunning Beach Pic

When she’s not playing badass Jane Tennant on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” Vanessa Lachey also hosts Netflix’s reality dating show “Love Is Blind.”. The hit series captured millions of audiences back in 2020, right when the pandemic hit. It was the perfect at-home binge, a little slice of life and love when everyone was in lockdown. Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick soon became familiar faces as they shepherded contestants through each phase of the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Says It Means the World That He Was Able To Co-Write Tonight’s Episode

NCIS star Brian Dietzen is incredibly honored that he got to write for tonight’s episode. The actor, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the hit series, has concocted an episode that’s sure to wow fans. The show has been on a hiatus since the start of the month. It went on a break while the 2022 Winter Olympic Games aired, and fans are incredibly excited to get new episodes again.
TV SERIES
