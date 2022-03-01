ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

2 charged for breaking into church

By Aspen Popowski
 7 days ago

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) — Deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for allegedly burglarizing a church.

Jeffery Hubert Rouse, 41, and Maegan Suzanne (Broome) Davis, 30, were charged for breaking into a church and stealing several items.

Mississippi remapping diminishes Black voices, NAACP says

On Saturday, Feb. 26, deputies were called to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church after the church’s security system went off. When deputies arrived, they found damages to the window, front door and Sunday school room.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, deputies were called to a home near the church for a report of vehicle burglary. The vehicle was “ransacked,” according to a news release from the GCSO. The ignition was damaged and money was taken from the vehicle.

Investigators brought Rouse and Davis in for questioning and later charged the pair for breaking into the church.

Rouse, who was on probation for a prior felony conviction, was charged with one count of Commercial Burglary of a Church and may face additional charges, according to the release.

Davis was charged with one count of Commercial Burglary of a Church and one count of Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft.

The pair are being held in the George County Correctional Facility, with Rouse possibly facing additional charges.

If you have any information about this crime or any other, call the GCSO at 601-947-4811 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

