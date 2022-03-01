ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Up Your Portfolio With Comstock And Earthstone Energy

By Ron Struthers
 7 days ago
High oil and gas prices to persist throughout 2022. There have been a number of factors coming together making a very bullish outlook for oil and more so for natural gas (UNG). I refrain from picking gas stocks approaching spring/summer because gas prices usually come down and the stocks are often...

Related
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Seeking Alpha

Occidental Petroleum Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Heating Oil#Natural Gas#Gas Prices#Investment Thesis#Ne#Eia#Oecd#Oilprice Com
The Independent

How to keep your energy bills down at home as gas prices rise

A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices, which have risen by 250 per cent since January.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen, which pushed energy bills for around 15 million households up by 12 per cent since the start of October. The energy regulator Ofgem has said that the cap will go up again next April, which some firms have said could see energy bills rising by as much as 30 per cent.Consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise,...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Eni Gas e Luce - Plentitude Expands USA Renewables Portfolio

Eni gas e luce – Plentitude has acquired around 266 MW operating solar plant and around 200 MW/400 MW storage project in Texas from BayWa through its U.S.-based unit Eni New Energy. Eni gas e luce – Plentitude's U.S.-based unit, Eni New Energy, has acquired a 266 MW operating...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Oil And Gas: Still The One

U.S. oil and gas production is largely and primarily under the purview of the private sector. Enough said. In light of the developments in the Ukraine, namely Putin's miscalculated attempt at re-integration of the formerly lost ex-Soviet Union satellite countries, the importance of geopolitical influences in energy has been revealed. We all know that Russia's oil and gas is under the heavy influence of Putin's rule and regime. Many European countries have been diversifying their gas imports away from Russia. U.S. LNG exports are increasing and we will have the largest LNG export capacity in the world in 2022, surpassing Australia and Qatar. Europe has its own world-class shale gas resources as well, according to a reliable source. Misinformation campaigns have been mounted by certain actors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Ukrainian/Russian Conflict And Impact On Energy Stocks: Exxon Mobil And Energy Transfer

The Ukraine and Russian situation creates substantial uncertainties in the global energy market. The Ukraine Russian situation keeps creating substantial uncertainties to the global energy market. Russia provides nearly 40 percent of the European Union’s natural gas and more than 25 percent of its crude oil. Since the situation broke out, the oil price has rocketed to above $130 for the first time since 2008. Natural gas prices have recently touched the $7.5 level too, again for the first time since 2008.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

$5 Gas Looks Imminent: Portfolio Theory And Questions

OPEC met today and announced they're sticking to their guns on keeping production low. Oil responded by surging to $110 in the US as of my writing this. Oil prices have skyrocketed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the first direct effect many American consumers are likely to feel is when they next fill up their cars. Wholesale gas prices alone are up about 50 cents in the past week on geopolitical fears. If you're like me, you have questions. How high will gas prices go? What will happen to the economy?
TRAFFIC
WVNews

Natural Gas Is the Future of Energy

Without stepping foot in the Mountain State, getting to know our people or way of life, politicians in Washington, D.C., and from other states are advancing energy and environmental policies that would be punishing to West Virginia’s businesses, communities, way of life and citizens. While we’ve long been a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Cheniere Energy: An Oil Company That Still Has Gas In The Tank

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine offers opportunities for American oil & natural gas companies. The first US company to export liquified natural gas, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE: CQP), is based in Houston, Texas. In its early days, Cheniere Energy was an oil and gas exploration company. However, as the market landscape changed in the early 2000s, the decision was made to invest in the development of liquified natural gas re-gas terminals. The company hit a low point in the mid-2000s as international competition on the (LNG) front stalled the domestic market. In 2010 however, the company rose to prominence as natural gas production in the U.S. intensified. In 2016, Cheniere Energy began exporting LNG to other countries - a first for LNG companies in America. The company has rebuilt its foundation on that model, using it to build value and expand. In 2018 Cheniere Energy reached a $25 billion agreement with CPC Corp, a Taiwanese company, to supply them with LNG for 25 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

ConocoPhillips CEO: Not much conversation between oil industry and Biden Administration

COP CONOCOPHILLIPS 98.80 -2.47 -2.44%. "I think it's starting to ramp up, unfortunately, I couldn’t have said that two or three weeks ago. I think wasn't much conversation going on with our administration and in our industry" said Lance during a Q&A moderated by Daniel Yergin at the CERAWeek by S&P Global" conference in Houston. "Certainly, I'll speak for myself and our company, but I think that has ramped up as sort of this whole conversation around national security and energy security is clearly moving, moving to the forefront."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Signs Your Portfolio Is Built to Withstand a Market Crash

Short-term losses are a normal part of investing. But you can minimize your risk of major losses by choosing your investments carefully. One of the hardest truths to accept about investing is that you'll probably lose money at some point. It happens to everyone, even the billionaires. There isn't anything you can do to control the market, but you can take steps to minimize your losses by choosing your investments carefully. Here are three signs you've already built a resilient investment portfolio.
STOCKS
