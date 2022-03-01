ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Lounge Now, Wear Out Later: Meet Your New Palazzo Pants

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22y1ws_0eSpRwdd00
Made by Olivia Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know, we know: Lightweight wide-leg pants are usually reserved for the spring and summer, and maybe on the shockingly warm days that occasionally pop up in the fall and winter. That said, we definitely still wear these comfy, casual pants as lounge bottoms when it’s too cold to wear them outside. That’s why we justify shopping for them whenever we spot a sleek pair, which is exactly what happened to Us today.

When you find clothing that you adore and it’s up for grabs at a hard-to-beat price, does it matter what the weather app currently states? We certainly don’t think so! So, even though it might not be the right time to wear these palazzo pants from Made by Olivia to brunch, we’re still getting ourselves a pair to hang around in at home until the spring weather arrives.

Get the Made by Olivia Women’s Chiffon Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for just $18 at Walmart!

Right off the bat, these pants appear to be supremely comfy. What’s not to love about them? They’re high-waisted, have a drawstring waistband that you can adjust and super wide legs that are made more voluminous thanks to the pleating detail. They’re comprised from a lightweight chiffon material that’s breathable and basically feels like you’re rocking your birthday suit. Shoppers claim that they’re “like a dream” to wear — we 100% believe that!

These pants might look like a resort pant, but they make a fantastic at-home alternative to leggings or joggers. As much as we’re obsessed with athleisure, it’s easy to put together a much chicer ensemble by adding these pants to the mix. Team them with your favorite bralette, add a wrap sweater and boom! You’ve just come up with a much more fashion-forward ensemble to relax in.

Get the Made by Olivia Women’s Chiffon Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for just $18 at Walmart!

These pants are available in a handful of basic shades that team well with many other hues in your wardrobe. Wear them with crop tops, over bodysuits or with a longer skintight tee tucked in. You can do a lot with these pants even while it’s still too chilly to bring them into the real world. It’s never too early to start planning for the summer or a little vacay you may have on the calendar!

Get the Made by Olivia Women’s Chiffon Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for just $18 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Made by Olivia and shop all of the women’s clothing on sale at Walmart here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Every Celebrity Is Wearing This Elevated Pant Trend Instead of Jeans Right Now

We already know all too well that one celebrity wearing something can turn said item into a major trend, especially when that celebrity is someone as influential as Kim Kardashian West or Gigi Hadid. But what happens when multiple celebrities wear the same piece? Well, it becomes *the* trend. At least, that appears to be the case with the pant style that's now been spotted on both of the above as well as on Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, and Katy Perry—all in the span of a few weeks.
APPAREL
KING-5

You can wear these key wardrobe items now and later

If you haven't noticed, we've been having some wacky weather lately. Everything from sun, snow, and rain has come our way this winter. But! Spring is on the horizon. That's why it's important to have clothing pieces that can easily shift through the seasons. Stylist Darcy Camden joined New Day NW to share a few items that can be easily layered up or down.
SEATTLE, WA
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards’ Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is a ‘Miracle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What do you say? How about we cross something off that beauty wish list? It’s been a long year, and you deserve something that’s going to make you feel happy and youthful in 2022 as well. When you’ve […]
SKIN CARE
SHAPE

Amazon's Best-Selling Dress Pants Look Professional but Feel Like 'Wearing Fancy Sweatpants'

In 2022, everyone should have a pair of sweatpants for every occasion: a loungey pair for the weekend, a soft but sturdy pair for working from home, and even a formal pair for dining out. Since in-person employment seems to be on the rise (and business casual remains tragically behind the times), comfy bottoms-enthusiasts also need a pair that feel like sweatpants but look office-ready. That's where magical trousers like the Grace Karin Pencil Pants come in to save the day.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Best Gifts#Lounge Now
Us Weekly

Love at First Sight! This Tiered-Sleeve Top Is on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sometimes when we shop, we’re just picking out tops and blouses we think could kind of, maybe be cute, thinking, “Well, I could just return it if I don’t love it in real life.” That often feels like […]
APPAREL
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Walmart
Us Weekly

7 of the Most Flattering Spring Tops You Can Buy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to add some flattering spring tops to your wardrobe? Whether you need a button-up blouse, a chic shirt or a comfy option that feels like a T-shirt, you've come to the right place. We've picked out seven […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Elevate Your Workwear With This Chic Collared Shirt — Only $22

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Working 9-to-5! The world is slowly but surely starting to return to a new normal, so that means that we can’t get away with wearing pajamas to work anymore. We had a fun run while it lasted. But […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

98K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy