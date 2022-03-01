Lounge Now, Wear Out Later: Meet Your New Palazzo Pants

Made by Olivia Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Walmart

We know, we know: Lightweight wide-leg pants are usually reserved for the spring and summer, and maybe on the shockingly warm days that occasionally pop up in the fall and winter. That said, we definitely still wear these comfy, casual pants as lounge bottoms when it’s too cold to wear them outside. That’s why we justify shopping for them whenever we spot a sleek pair, which is exactly what happened to Us today.

When you find clothing that you adore and it’s up for grabs at a hard-to-beat price, does it matter what the weather app currently states? We certainly don’t think so! So, even though it might not be the right time to wear these palazzo pants from Made by Olivia to brunch, we’re still getting ourselves a pair to hang around in at home until the spring weather arrives.

Get the Made by Olivia Women’s Chiffon Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for just $18 at Walmart!

Right off the bat, these pants appear to be supremely comfy. What’s not to love about them? They’re high-waisted, have a drawstring waistband that you can adjust and super wide legs that are made more voluminous thanks to the pleating detail. They’re comprised from a lightweight chiffon material that’s breathable and basically feels like you’re rocking your birthday suit. Shoppers claim that they’re “like a dream” to wear — we 100% believe that!

These pants might look like a resort pant, but they make a fantastic at-home alternative to leggings or joggers. As much as we’re obsessed with athleisure, it’s easy to put together a much chicer ensemble by adding these pants to the mix. Team them with your favorite bralette, add a wrap sweater and boom! You’ve just come up with a much more fashion-forward ensemble to relax in.

These pants are available in a handful of basic shades that team well with many other hues in your wardrobe. Wear them with crop tops, over bodysuits or with a longer skintight tee tucked in. You can do a lot with these pants even while it’s still too chilly to bring them into the real world. It’s never too early to start planning for the summer or a little vacay you may have on the calendar!

