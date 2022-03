LAKEWOOD, Wash. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood are now open after a freeway sign collapsed over the interstate. According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue, the “sign bridge” fell after a vehicle hit one of the support beams. The sign spanned over all lanes of I-5 and an exit, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO