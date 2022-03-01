ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Criminal Minds’: Elle Fanning Appeared in an Oft-Forgotten Role

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dakota Fanning’s little sister, Elle Fanning has been showing up in a variety of film and television appearances since 2001. Her big-screen debut came in 2001 when she portrayed the young version of her sister in the Sean Penn drama I Am Sam. But, who remembers the longtime actress showing up...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘The Girl From Plainview’ Trailer: Elle Fanning Stars In A Hulu Drama-Series About The Infamous “Texting Suicide Case”

If you ever ask yourself, where are all the good movies these days? Where are all the good stories for adults? Well, as you’ve heard, they’ve all migrated to TV. But moreover, to be hyper-specific, the best ones have migrated over to the TV mini-series. The TV mini-series is perhaps the most enticing form of media there is at the moment for adult storytelling, luring A-list talent and top-shelf creators, filmmakers, and writers/directors. Because everyone wants to be involved in television at the moment—the breadth of time allowed to explore the nuance and evolution of a character is at its apex at the moment— but no one really wants to be committed to a series for years. Thus the mini-series, seemingly the perfect gap between movies and television—still having a beginning, middle, and end, but not going on forever and running out of gas—has become extremely appealing to some of the best filmmakers and actors we have. This brings us to “The Girl From Plainview,” which looks and sounds like exactly what we’re talking about: an adult drama about a fascinating real-life subject, with great talent, told in the mini-series form.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Was This Jack Reagan’s Worst Decision?

One of the characters on Blue Bloods that is interesting is Jack Reagan. Sometimes, though, he makes decisions that are head-shaking. There was one decision that might be the worst that Jack has ever made. Which one are we talking about? We’re going to get some help with this question thanks to Looper.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Cameron Monaghan
Person
Dakota Fanning
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Keith Carradine
The Hollywood Reporter

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Braun, Elle Fanning Kick Off 2022 SAG Awards With ‘I Am an Actor’ Segment

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Braun and Elle Fanning kicked off the 2022 SAG Awards with the “I Am an Actor” opening segment at Sunday night’s ceremony, taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Braun, who is nominated in the ensemble category for Succession, told the audience that he got his SAG card when he was 11 years old working on his first film, on which the director told him to lay off the soda because his face was getting significantly rounder as shooting went on. “I was hitting it hard,” he said. Braun called that the best note he’d ever received.More...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: How Many Episodes Was Mandy Patinkin In?

“Criminal Minds” featured a lot of different high-profile actors over the course of its 15-year run. They even had multiple leaders of the BAU, with Thomas Gibson as Agent Hotch lasting the longest for the CBS drama. However, some fans might forget who actually led the BAU from the beginning. It was Mandy Patinkin, who played Agent Gideon. However, he left very early on in the process. So, how many episodes did Mandy Patinkin actually star in? Well, it was 47 episodes in total.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Minds#Film Star#Bau
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Just Discovered the Most Adorable Backup Singer Ever

Luke Combs has a new backup singer in mind. And this time, it’s a four-year-old boy with the most adorable voice. Earlier today, the country singer reshared the sweetest video ever. In the video, you’ll see a little boy singing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” in front of his family. And let me tell you, Outsiders, he knows how to rock. One day, we might be watching him perform a duet with Combs himself.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Star Shemar Moore Once Pulled a Hilarious Prank

There are times that things get silly on a TV show’s set. Pranks help out. One time, Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore got one. This prank may not fall into the all-time prank of pranks. But it is worth mentioning while Moore remains a top star on SWAT on CBS. Yes, the same network that Criminal Minds aired on for a long, long time. Let’s get the lowdown about this funny thing with some help from Looper.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

420K+
Followers
44K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy