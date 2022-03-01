‘Criminal Minds’: Elle Fanning Appeared in an Oft-Forgotten Role

If you ever ask yourself, where are all the good movies these days? Where are all the good stories for adults? Well, as you’ve heard, they’ve all migrated to TV. But moreover, to be hyper-specific, the best ones have migrated over to the TV mini-series. The TV mini-series is perhaps the most enticing form of media there is at the moment for adult storytelling, luring A-list talent and top-shelf creators, filmmakers, and writers/directors. Because everyone wants to be involved in television at the moment—the breadth of time allowed to explore the nuance and evolution of a character is at its apex at the moment— but no one really wants to be committed to a series for years. Thus the mini-series, seemingly the perfect gap between movies and television—still having a beginning, middle, and end, but not going on forever and running out of gas—has become extremely appealing to some of the best filmmakers and actors we have. This brings us to “The Girl From Plainview,” which looks and sounds like exactly what we’re talking about: an adult drama about a fascinating real-life subject, with great talent, told in the mini-series form.

